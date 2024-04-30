MTG Modern Horizons 3 gets powerful Eldrazi cards leaked: Echoes of Eternity, Ulalek, Nulldrifter, and more

MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 will already feature a wealth of amazing cards, but a trio of leaks discloses more of what could be in store. Leaked to Reddit via “Johnny__Christ” and “Yawgmothlives,” Echoes of Eternity, Ulalek, and Nulldrifter could appear in the booster packs, or perhaps even the Eldrazi Incursion decklist. It’s currently unknown if these cards are legitimate, so it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt. However, they do look justifiable and would undoubtedly fit the Eldrazi gameplay style.

This particular series of expansions to Magic: The Gathering is known for its Modern-focused, powerful cards. While we knew this set was coming last year, little is known about the set other than from leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and the author's opinion. Please wait for official confirmation and take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Three incredible cards leaked for MTG Modern Horizons 3 for Eldrazi fans

Eldrazi are among my favorite card types in MTG, so seeing leaks for them in Modern Horizons 3 is highly exciting. All three of these cards, if real, would be a great deal of fun to use. The first card was shared by Johnny__Christ on Reddit, and is a “Kindred Enchantment” for Eldrazi: Echoes of Eternity.

This particular enchantment costs 6 and doubles the effect of any triggered ability of a colorless spell/permanent, as well as doubles every colorless spell you cast. That’s going to generate an incredible amount of value in an Eldrazi ramp deck, given the high mana value of Eldrazi cards.

From Yawgmoth lives, a card that was originally leaked onto X, was Ulalek, Fused Atrocity. It can be cast with 5 colorless mana, or with 1 of each color, so it’s very interesting based on that alone. Even if you cast it using specific colors of mana, the card is colorless, thanks to the Devoid mechanic.

At first glance, Ulalek sounds completely ridiculous. It has you copy all spells you control, and then copy all other activated and triggered abilities you control if you pay 2 mana while casting an Eldrazi spell. However, that just means spells and abilities that are on the stack. It’s dangerously powerful, but you have to use it right. I’m a big fan of ridiculous Eldrazi abilities, so I hope this Modern Horizons 3 leak is real for MTG.

Finally, there’s an Eldrazi version of the classic Mulldrifter: The Nulldrifter. Another leak from Yawgmothlives, it’s simple but fascinating. Like the original Mulldrifter, you draw two cards when you cast it; it also has Evoke 2U. That means you can cast it for the Evoke cost, get the two cards, and it immediately gets sacrificed.

However, if you don’t do that, you get a creature with Annihilator 1, though it does cost 7 mana to put into play. That means, to me, this Modern Horizons 3 MTG leak will just get Evoked into play, and then perhaps reanimated, or simply cast from the graveyard instead. There are interesting lore implications here, too: did the Eldrazi overtake the Lorwyn realm? It sure seems that way.

Another interesting leak by SwagFondue is the Harbinger of the Seas, a three-cost Merfolk Wizard that has an effect that genuinely shocked me when I saw it. It reads “Nonbasic lands are Islands.” Now, every special land in play is now just a generic Island, so all of those precious tri-lands, and other fancy lands go to waste. It completely cuts off tactics like Dark Depths decks.

It’s very reminiscent of the classic Modern staple Blood Moon, which turns all non-basic lands into Mountains. It seems like everyone universally hates Blood Moon as a spell - except players who run it in their decks, perhaps. It completely stops so many plays dead in their tracks and lands that serve as “mana fixers” no longer do that. Unfortunately, this card, like the above, are unconfirmed leaks.

Fans will have to wait and see if these three MTG cards are real in the upcoming Modern Horizons 3 expansion. Plenty of other Magic: The Gathering cards are coming soon, including a Secret Lair drop starring Hatsune Miku.