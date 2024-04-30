MTG reveals Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar set: pre-order date, featured cards, and more

On April 29, 2024, MTG revealed the next Secret Lair drop; this time, it stars the popular Vocaloid Hatsune Miku. While she may not be the first of the virtual singers—those were Leon and Lola—the blue-green-haired musician is arguably the most popular Vocaloid in the world. As a part of this upcoming drop, players will have a chance to preorder a set of six cards soon, each themed after the popular virtual character.

The MTG Secret Lair series has had a wealth of popular characters appear, such as Street Fighter 2’s World Warriors, but now Hatsune Miku will join the group. This set will be available for a limited time, with pre-orders opening soon. This article shows what’s available and when.

What’s available in the upcoming Secret Hair x Hatsune Miku drop in MTG

The cards available in this upcoming Secret Lair drop (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drop for MTG is a part of the Spring Superdrop 2024 and can be pre-ordered on May 13, 2024, at 9 am PDT. It will retail for $29.99 (Non-foil) and $39.99 (Foil) and will be available in English and Japanese. It’s not a surprise that the turquoise-haired virtual musician would make her way into Magic: The Gathering; she’s incredibly popular and has popped up in a variety of mediums already.

She has even collaborated with Pokemon, which featured 18 new musical tracks by the Vocaloid. The art on these cards will be created by Hatsune Miku fans worldwide and put on these amazing MTG cards. These artists include Jehan Choo, Justyna Dura, Mandy Jurgens, Dani Pendergast, Yuko Shimizu, and 出利/SYUTSURI.

Cards featured in the set

Shelter x1

Miku’s Spark (Chandra’s Ignition) x1

Harmonize x1

Miku, Lost but Singing (Azusa, Lost but Singing) x1

Miku, the Renowned (Feather, the Redeemed) x1

Inspiring Vantage x1

While all these cards are useful in their respective metas, seeing a reprint of Azusa, Lost but Seeking was a solid idea. The card has seen use in several Eternal formats, due to it allowing its controller to play two additional lands on each of their turns. Azusa and Feather are both amazing cards, but people will likely purchase this for the fantastic Hatsune Miku art on MTG cards, instead of for these specific reprints.

However, this doesn’t make these cards playable in the Standard meta. They’re still only usable in formats they’re still legal in. That does, however, mean players could use them in various Commander decks.

While a release date has not been given, players can pre-order the Normal/Foil sets of these MTG x Hatsune Miku cards on the Wizards of the Coast website, while supplies last, on May 13, 2024.