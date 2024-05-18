All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander Precons

It’s interesting to note that MTG Modern Horizons 3 is going to offer Commander Preconstructed decks. We’ve known for a little while what these decks are going to be built around, but we still don’t know what the full decklists will be. The commanders are also known, but their specific stats remain a mystery at this time. However, it’s exciting to think about, that’s for sure.

Today, we’re going to go over what information we have about the upcoming MTG Modern Horizon 3 Commander decks - what colors they feature, the basic deck strategy, and anything else we’re aware of.

Disclaimer: The full decklists are currently unknown. When this information becomes available, we’ll update accordingly.

Update: The below precon decks have been updated to reflect the known cards for each decklist. This will be updated further as we gain more information.

All information known about MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander precons

1) Eldrazi Incursion

Eldrazi Smash! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

This is the deck I’m most excited for if I'm being honest. The MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander deck, Eldrazi Incursion is a 5-color colorless deck. Lots of the cards in this deck will likely have Devoid, meaning that if they require mana in their casting cost, the cards themselves have no color. Led by Ulalek, Fused Atrocity, this deck will start slow and small, but quickly grow out of control.

If any of the Eldrazi leaks we’ve seen are in this deck, it’s going to be a monster to deal with. This deck is no doubt going to feature lots of mana ramp - likely in the form of sacrificing 0/1 Eldrazi Spawn tokens to generate quick mana and play huge creatures.

It turns out that the leaks we saw featuring a variety of powerful Eldrazi cards were real after all. Ulalek is such a monstrous card, and it’s paired with some really great synergy cards. Morophon the Boundless, Azlask, the Swelling Scourge, and so many others are just remarkable cards. While this is the deck I’m most excited about, there are other commander decks in Modern Horizons 3 that are more exciting, and more interesting.

Decklist:

Commander (1)

1 Ulalek, Fused Atrocity

Planeswalkers (1)

1 Ugin, the Ineffable

Creatures (12)

1 Azlask, the Swelling Scourge

1 Benthic Anomaly

1 Bismuth Mindrender

1 Drowner of Hope

1 Hideous Taskmaster

1 Inversion Behemoth

1 Morophon, the Boundless

1 Mutated Cultist

1 Oblivion Sower

1 Spawnbed Protector

1 Twins of Discord

1 Ulamog's Dreadsire

Instants (2)

1 Eldrazi Confluence

1 Eldritch Immunity

Sorceries (2)

1 All is Dust

1 Selective Obliteration

Artifacts (3)

1 Chromatic Lantern

1 Eldrazi Monument

1 Forsaken Monument

2) Tricky Terrain

More land than you'll know what to do with (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Now this is a deck I didn’t expect to show up. Tricky Terrain is a Blue/Green deck, that is supposedly built similarly to Urzatron decks. Urzatron (or Modern Tron) is a deck that runs the three “Urza” lands: Mine, Power Plant, and Tower, to generate gigantic amounts of mana in very short order. It’s currently unknown if it will include Walking Ballista or not.

Since this is a Simic deck, it’s probably going to mana ramp incredibly fast and is said to be headed up by Omo, Queen of Vesuva. If you’re into decks that get ridiculous amounts of land into play as fast as possible, this is the MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander deck for you.

Decklist:

Commander (1)

1 Omo, Queen of Vesuva

Creatures (4)

1 Apex Devastator

1 Jyoti, Moag Ancient

1 Sage of the Maze

1 Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Sorceries (2)

1 Aggressive Biomancy

1 March from Velis Vel

Lands (7)

1 Desert of the Indomitable

1 Hashep Oasis

1 Lumbering Falls

1 Planar Nexus

1 Simic Growth Chamber

1 Vesuva

1 Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth

3) Graveyard Overdrive

Disa the Restless will command the dead to rise (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Disa the Restless is coming all the way from Kjeldor to command one of these decks. A popular figure in the Ice Age lore, this promises to be a very powerful Commander precon. Graveyard Overdrive is an MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander deck built around graveyard shenanigans. Jund Graveyard is a pretty popular way to play, and personally, I’m a huge fan of graveyard nonsense, as long as I’m the one doing it.

This is a deck type that allows you to fill your graveyard with powerful creatures, and then likely cheat them into play for bargain costs. Whether for one turn or permanent revivals, that remains unknown - but we’re curious to see how it unfolds.

There is something about this deck that differs from any of the others. Disa, the Restless is focused on more than just “graveyard tech”. She deals in creatures known as “goyfs”. Tarmagoyf, etc. “goyfs” are large, magical scavengers, and each one is focused on cards that appear typically in all player’s graveyards.

This deck has the potential to do some amazing things, now that we know it can generate piles of Tarmagoyf tokens. For reference, Tarmagoyf’s power and toughness are equal to that of the number of card types in all graveyards, plus one.

Decklist:

Commander (1)

1 Disa the Restless

Planeswalkers (1)

1 Grist, the Hunger Tide

Creatures (12)

1 Archon of Cruelty

1 Barrowgoyf

1 Bloodbraid Challenger

1 Broodmate Tyrant

1 Coram, the Undertaker

1 Exterminator Magmarch

1 Gluttonous Hellkite

1 Infested Thrinax

1 Polygoyf

1 Pyrogoyf

1 Sawhorn Nemesis

1 Siege-Gang Lieutenant

Instants (1)

1 Tempt with Mayhem

Sorceries (1)

1 Final Act

Enchantments (1)

1 Tarmogoyf Nest

Lands (3)

1 Temple of Abandon

1 Temple of Malady

1 Temple of Malice

4) Creative Energy

Unlimited Power! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

We’ve known for a while now that there’s a lot of Energy generation in MTG Modern Horizons 3, so a commander deck built on it is not a shock. Creative Energy is headed up by Satya, Aetherflux Genius, and is a Red/White/Blue deck. It’s going to provide you with a heaping dose of Energy counters, which you can use to make serious plays.

It’s likely not going to be a super fast deck, but the late-game payoffs for all those Energy Counters are going to be immense, if leaks and previews have been anything to go on. It’s a very exciting deck concept, that’s for sure.

Decklist:

Commander (1)

1 Satya, Aetherflux Genius

Creatures (5)

1 Cayth, Famed Mechanist

1 Overclocked Electromancer

1 Razorfield Ripper

1 Silverquill Lecturer

1 Sphinx of the Revelation

Sorceries (1)

1 Localized Destruction

Artifacts (2)

1 Aetherworks Marvel

1 Hourglass of the Lost

Lands (1)

1 Mystic Gate

Contents of each MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander deck

For the player who wants a fancier experience (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

While each of the above decks will have their decklists, there are some things that each of these boxes will have in common. Each deck is guaranteed to have new cards in it, which is quite exciting. Each of the MTG Modern Horizons 3 decks will have:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card deck, including:

1 Traditional foil face commander

1 Traditional foil featured commander

13 New-to-Magic cards

1 Foil-etched display commander (a thick cardstock copy of the face commander card with foil etched into the card's border and art; not legal in sanctioned Commander play)

1 Modern Horizons 3 Collector Booster Sample Pack

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Deck box

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

There will also be Collector’s Editions of these decks, where all the cards in the deck will be foil. Those, however, will be much harder to find, and will likely sell out fast at your local game store.

MTG Modern Horizons 3 will launch on June 14, 2024, with both the booster packs and Commander decks being available at the same time.

