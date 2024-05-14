All you need to know about the first Hades 2 early access update

With Hades 2 early access, players have been able to enjoy the roguelike action game while developer Supergiant Games continues development on it simultaneously. The game is set to receive its first update later this month, according to the developer. With this patch, the team aims to provide a more cohesive and enjoyable experience based on current feedback.

After all, that's the purpose of Hades 2 early access. The studio has been crystal clear about what this patch will entail, so here is a rundown.

Everything players need to know about the first Hades 2 early access updated

Many changes are arriving in the future (Image via Supergiant Games)

While detailed patch notes are yet to be shown off, here's a glimpse of what will be included now and post-patch:

Resource Gathering: One of the many new additions in Hades 2 is gathering and harvesting ingredients. Supergiant Games aims to make this aspect less frustrating, such as not having the right tool to gather materials. Currently, players can only bring along a limited number of tools, so this may change soon.

Mobility Tweaks: Traversal in and out of combat is a key aspect of Hades 2, especially for speedrunners and core gamers who aim to squeeze out the most from protagonist Melinoe's arsenal of abilities. As such, the team strives to improve or tweak her Dash and Sprint to make them more responsive and nimble.

Balancing changes: As a tough roguelike action game, nailing the balance between a cakewalk and being brutally difficult is key to providing a fair, engaging experience to gamers regardless of their skill level or play style. While the team is still going over this aspect of Hades 2 early access, fans can most certainly look forward to balancing adjustments such as Boons, bosses, and more.

If readers have been attentive thus far, they will realize that this is not a major patch. However, Supergiant Games did touch on the topic, citing that the first Major Update will not be arriving for several months. It will include new features as well as brand-new content, likely advancing the plot further.

Hades 2 is available via early access to purchase right now on Steam and Epic Games Store platforms.