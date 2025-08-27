All new Ability outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.9

It has been a while since new Abilities not tied to premium 5-star and 4-star outfits have been introduced in Infinity Nikki. With the arrival of the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update scheduled shortly, five new default Abilities that will directly impact overworld exploration and activities will be added to the game. These Abilities are all specifically geared towards the new Home System, and will help players perform various activities to build their houses and decorate the surrounding area.

Ad

As per standard pattern, each of these Abilities will also include a free 3-star Ability outfit that players can choose to equip while using these Abilities. Read on to find out more about the five new Abilities and their corresponding Ability outfits, which will be available in Infinity Nikki 1.9.

Five new Ability outfits coming in Infinity Nikki 1.9

1) Flawless Vision (3-star outfit; Construction Ability)

Ad

Trending

3-star Construction Ability outfit Flawless Vision (Image via Infold Games)

Players will get the free 3-star outfit Flawless Vision in Infinity Nikki 1.9, which is meant to be equipped while using the Construction Ability. This Ability will let players freely build and decorate houses, letting you "build the house of your dreams".

Ad

2) Spring Blossom (3-star outfit; Planting Ability)

3-star Planting Ability outfit Spring Blossom (Image via Infold Games)

The 3-star outfit Spring Blossom is connected to the Planting Ability, which will let players grow seeds and harvest crops in the Home System. This outfit will also be available for free.

Ad

3) Fish Tales (3-star outfit; Fish Keeping Ability)

3-star Fish Keeping Ability outfit Fish Tales (Image via Infold Games)

Players will be able to obtain the 3-star outfit Fish Tales for free in Infinity Nikki 1.9. This outfit is meant to be equipped while using the Fish Keeping Ability, which will let you raise various types of fish in special fish ponds near your Home.

Ad

4) Meadow Symphony (3-star outfit; Animal Inviting Ability)

3-star Animal Inviting Ability outfit Meadow Symphony (Image via Infold Games)

The Animal Inviting Ability can be used in tandem with the free 3-star outfit Meadow Symphony, which will allow you to invite different animals to live alongside Nikki in her new Home.

Ad

5) Star Memory (3-star outfit; Star Collecting Ability)

3-star Star Collecting Ability outfit Star Memory (Image via Infold Games)

Star Memory is a free 3-star outfit in Infinity Nikki 1.9 that can be equipped while using the new Star Collecting Ability. This Ability works similarly to the default Fishing Ability, and will let you fish up colorful Stars from designated spots in the water.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.