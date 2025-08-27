Infinity Nikki 1.9 release date announced

Infold Games has officially revealed the release date for the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update. This upcoming version will be releasing globally on September 1, 2025 (UTC -7), and is titled &quot;Music Season&quot;. This update is expected to be a huge one, as it will not only introduce the much-awaited Housing feature, but will also host the Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab. Along with new outfits, banners, quests, and events, players will also get to test out five new Abilities that will be related to the Home system.Read on to find out more about the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update, as showcased by Infold Games in their preview teaser.Global release date for Infinity Nikki 1.9As per the official announcement from the developers, Infinity Nikki 1.9 will be releasing globally on September 1, 2025 (UTC -7). As stated, the title for this update is &quot;Music Season&quot;, and will feature events and quests that adhere to this theme.The preview trailer for the update showcases the main Housing feature, or the &quot;Home System&quot;, which will be unveiled for the first time in version 1.9. In this teaser, we see Nikki heading to her new home on a special heart-shaped island. Here, she tends to her garden and grows a variety of crops, aided by many cute animals surrounding her. The trailer further reveals the introduction of five new Abilities that will be useful for the Home system, which are the Construction ability, Planting ability, Fish Keeping ability, Animal Inviting ability, and Star Collecting ability. With the main highlight of the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update being the Housing feature, the teaser mentions the following as a prelude for the upcoming patch:&quot;Even brave travelers need a haven for the heart. A heart-shaped island floating above the clouds is taking shape as a cozy home for Nikki.&quot;New content in Infinity Nikki 1.9The Infinity Nikki 1.9 update will introduce a plethora of new content (Image via Infold Games)As mentioned, the Home system will be introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.9, which will allow players to build and decorate their own houses for Nikki to live in. This can be achieved using the brand new Construction ability, which will let you freely use a variety of construction materials and furniture to build your house from scratch. Other activities such as growing crops and raising fish will also be available once the new version goes live.The Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab will also go live in version 1.9, and will feature a new Exclusive quest themed around the collaboration. Players will also be able to claim free collab items such as the 3-star outfit Stardew Valley Encounter, and an exclusive furniture item Chicken Gramophone.Also read: Infinity Nikki announces new optimizations and co-op upgradesFollow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.