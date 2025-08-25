Infinity Nikki announces new optimizations and co-op upgrades

Infold Games, the developers of hit open-world dress-up game Infinity Nikki, has revealed various optimizations and new features that will soon be added to the game. Infinity Nikki is currently in its eighth major version, with version 1.9 promising to add a plethora of new content, including the much-awaited Housing feature, as well as a collab with Stardew Valley. Meanwhile, the developers have recently announced that the game will be receiving several upgrades that will improve players' experiences, both while playing solo and in co-op mode.Read on to find out more information regarding these optimizations and upgrades that will soon be making their way to Infinity Nikki.Infinity Nikki 1.9 optimizations and updates revealedIn an announcement made by the developers, Infinity Nikki players will be able to experience the following new upgrades and optimizations starting from version 1.9:Co-op maps to support Mira Crown and Realm ChallengesAll Realm challenges and domains can now be accessed in co-op mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)Starting from Infinity Nikki 1.9, players will be able to access Mira Crown Challenges and Realm Challenges while still in co-op mode (such as in the Sea of Stars co-op map). The Realm of Escalation and Realm of Eurekas will also be available in co-op mode.Optimizations to co-op quest tracking and promptsQuest tracking for co-op maps will be optimized, so that any quest you are currently tracking will still be active, and will not disappear from the navigation panel. Additionally, if you are in co-op mode and have any single-player quests that are currently active, you will have an option to quickly exit co-op mode without having to switch maps manually.Furthermore, players will now be informed of the exact reason why other players in their list can't join them in co-op (for example if the other party is gliding, riding a vehicle, or in a performance/styling challenge).Photo features enhancedOnce the new Housing feature is introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.9, certain furniture items can be obtained using the in-game camera. This will include taking photographs of the furnitures in the open world to add them to your Housing inventory.The upcoming version will also add an option to immediately delete photos right after taking them, instead of having to delete them via the photo album.Color Lookbook upgradesColor Lookbook in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)Starting from Infinity Nikki 1.9, the Color Lookbook will support direct equipping of a Dyeing Scheme (from the Wardrobe) after having imported and saved it. Previously, these actions couldn't be combined, and equipping a new custom Dyeing Scheme would require separate access to the Wardrobe.Performance upgrades for PS5 and PCPS5 and PS5 Pro devices can now support 60 FPS (Image via Infold Games)After Infinity Nikki 1.9 goes live, the PS5 and PC platforms will get the following upgrades:PS5: In-game frame rate increased to 60 FPS (from the previous 30 FPS limit).PC: Intel XeSS super resolution and frame generation support added. Players using Intel and AMD graphics cards will also be able to see a marked improvement in visual clarity.Discord account linkingDiscord accounts can now be linked to the game (Image via Infold Games)Starting from September 2, 2025, players will be able to directly link their Discord accounts to Infinity Nikki, which will display their online status, Mira levels, and in-game username on Discord while playing the game.Also read: Infinity Nikki Yin Yuan Album event guideFollow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.