How to get Jade Fluff in Infinity Nikki

Jade Fluff is a new collectible material added to the game in Infinity Nikki 1.8. It can be found only on the new Danqing Island map, and can be harvested from the Crimson Plum trees located all over the island. Jade Fluff can be used to craft outfits and Momo's cloaks. Additionally, collecting Jade Fluff is also one of the Day 3 tasks for the Fleeting Dreams collection event, which rewards players with Diamonds and a free 3-star outfit.
This article provides a guide on how to locate the Crimson Plum trees in Danqing Island, along with how to obtain Jade Fluff from them.
Infinity Nikki: How to get Jade Fluff
Location of Crimson Plums
While the Crimson Plum trees can be located using the map's material tracking feature, you will need to discover one for the first time before you can track them. Crimson Plum trees are red in color, and you can find them all over Danqing Island. To get to a Crimson Plum for the first time, first teleport to the Back Mountain Warp Spire in the northern area of the Danqing Island mainland. Face southwest, and you will be able to spot a Crimson Plum tree right in front of you.
Note that after you have collected one Jade Fluff from the Crimson Plum Tree, you will be able to track all available trees from your map.
How to get Jade Fluff
Jade Fluff can be obtained via two methods in Infinity Nikki:
1) Harvesting from the Crimson Plum tree
You can get up to three Jade Fluff from one Crimson Plum tree. To collect them, simply walk up to the Crimson Plum trees and click on the "Push" option. Once the jade Fluff falls to the ground, you can pick them up.
2) Buying from the Surging Ebb store
You can buy up to 10 Jade Fluff per month from the in-game Surging Ebb store. However, since this store uses the Surging Ebb currency (which can be pretty rare to obtain), it is not recommended to purchase Jade Fluff using this method.
