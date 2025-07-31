Infinity Nikki 1.8 Where are the Gifties? event guide

Where are the Gifties? is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.8. It is a rerun of the ongoing Where are the Gifties? event series, and – similar to its previous iterations – requires players to locate and find Gifties scattered across the open world. The current version of this event focuses on Gifties located in the newly added region of Danqing Island. Players need to find a total of eight Gifties in order to collect all the rewards from the event.

This article provides a guide on locating and collecting all the Gifties in the Infinity Nikki 1.8 Where are the Gifties? event.

Infinity Nikki: Locations of all Gifties

Of the eight Gifties that can be found in the Where are the Gifties? event, players can locate only five Gifties as of now. The remaining three Gifty locations are time-gated, and can be discovered at a later date.

The following are the locations of the first five Gifties that you can find in Danqing Island:

1) Emerald Pond Slumber Gifty

Teleport to the Inkville Market Warp Spire, and head northwest till you reach the small pond. You can find the Gifty on a rock at the edge of the pond. You can walk straight across the water to reach the Gifty, as it a shallow pond and hence you will not drown.

2) Drifting in the Wind Gifty

Teleport to Wanderbloom Grove Warp Spire, then turn around and take the path heading northwest. Follow the path till you reach the stage. You can find the Gifty hidden behind the stage.

3) Flower Grove Shadows Gifty

To get to this Gifty, first teleport to the Wanderbloom Grove Warp Spire. From here, start heading northeast, past the two NPCs standing near the edge of the lake. Keep going further and you will find the Gifty on a rock.

4) Pavilion Painting Gifty

Teleport to the Loong Pagoda Warp Spire and head northeast to the other side of the Pagoda. You can find the Gifty on a rock near the lake (right next to a tree).

5) Drinking Tea Gifty

This Gifty can be found in the southern part of Danqing Island. To get to its location, first teleport to the Fields by Inkville Warp Spire. From here, keep heading southwest till you reach a sitting area overlooking the lake. You can find the Gifty on the rock right below this area.

