"Taking a photo with any Rong Hua, Xiang Bao, or Tuan Shan Piecey 1 time" is one of the Day 2 tasks of the Fleeting Dreams event in Infinity Nikki 1.8. This event requires players to complete a specific set of daily tasks, which rewards them with "Fragrant Branches." Once a specific number of these branches have been collected, they can be exchanged for various rewards such as Diamonds, Calm Thoughts, Glitter Bubbles, and a free 3-star outfit called Lifetime Yin Yuan.

Here's a guide on completing the "Take a photo with any Rong Hua, Xiang Bao, or Tuan Shan Piecey 1 time" task in the Fleeting Dreams event in Infinity Nikki.

How to take a photo with any Rong Hua, Xiang Bao, or Tuan Shan Piecey 1 time in Infinity Nikki

Rong Hua, Xiang Bao, and Tuan Shan Pieceys can be found in the newly added area of Danqing Island. In order to unlock this area, you will need to start playing the Infinity Nikki 1.8 Exclusive quest titled "Ink-Woven Tales." Once you have reached the Inkville area in Danqing Island, follow these steps to complete the "Take a photo with any Rong Hua, Xiang Bao, or Tuan Shan Piecey 1 time" task in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Reach the location of the Rong Hua Pieceys

Location of the Rong Hua Pieceys in Danqing Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can find Rong Hua Pieceys at a booth in the Inkville market area. To get here, first teleport to the Inkville Market Warp Spire, then head straight east for a short distance till you see three Pieceys at a booth.

Step 2: Take a photograph with any Piecey

Take a photo with any one Rong Hua Piecey (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Walk up to the Pieceys (no need to interact with them), and open up your in-game camera. Once you do so, the system will detect any one of the three Pieceys in the area. Note that there will be no text prompt on the screen, so do not wait for one.

Once the system has detected a Piecey, make sure both Nikki and the Piecey are in frame, and take a photograph. Doing so will mark the "Take a photo with any Rong Hua, Xiang Bao, or Tuan Shan Piecey 1 time" task in the Fleeting Dreams event as complete.

You can also take photos with Xiang Bao Pieceys and/or Tuan Shan Pieceys located in other areas of Danqing Island in order to complete this task.

