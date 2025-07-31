How to exchange Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls in Infinity Nikki

Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls are two new collectible items introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.8. These items are unique to the newly added region of Danqing Island. They function in a similar manner to collectible items in other regions, meaning that you can collect and exchange them to get valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, dyeing Prisms, and Bling.
This article provides a guide on how to exchange the Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls that you collect from Danqing Island in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: How can you exchange Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls?
With every new region that gets added to Infinity Nikki, new collectible items are introduced for players to explore and collect. Similar to the Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops introduced in Serenity Island, Danqing Island also has Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls.
Keep in mind that in order to collect Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls (and exchange them), you will need to have the area of Danqing Island unlocked. You can do this by playing the Infinity Nikki 1.8 Exclusive Quest "Ink-Woven Tales".
Any and all Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls that you collect can be exchanged with an NPC named Zhou Suchan, who can be found near the Loong Pagoda area in Danqing Island.
To get to her location, first teleport to the Loong Pagoda Warp Spire on Danqing Island. From here, head further northwest till you reach Zhou Suchan's location (as marked on the map). Note that her location will not be directly shown on the in-game map, making it impossible to navigate to her.
Once here, interact with Zhou Suchan in order to exchange any Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls that you have collected. To exchange Whim Jades, click on the "Share Whim Jade" option. To exchange Danqing Jade Souls, choose the "Share Danqing Jade Souls" option.
Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls exchange rewards
You can get the following rewards by exchanging Whim Jades with Zhou Suchan in Danqing Island:
- Diamonds
- Resonite Crystals
- Radiant Prisms
- Luminous Prisms
- Rainbow Prisms
- Shining Particles
- Shiny Bubbles
- Glitter Bubbles
- Threads of Purity
- Bling
Exchanging Danqing Jade Souls with Zhou Suchan will give you the following rewards:
