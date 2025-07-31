How to exchange Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls in Infinity Nikki

Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls are two new collectible items introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.8. These items are unique to the newly added region of Danqing Island. They function in a similar manner to collectible items in other regions, meaning that you can collect and exchange them to get valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, dyeing Prisms, and Bling.

Ad

This article provides a guide on how to exchange the Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls that you collect from Danqing Island in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: How can you exchange Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls?

With every new region that gets added to Infinity Nikki, new collectible items are introduced for players to explore and collect. Similar to the Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops introduced in Serenity Island, Danqing Island also has Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls.

Ad

Trending

Keep in mind that in order to collect Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls (and exchange them), you will need to have the area of Danqing Island unlocked. You can do this by playing the Infinity Nikki 1.8 Exclusive Quest "Ink-Woven Tales".

Any and all Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls that you collect can be exchanged with an NPC named Zhou Suchan, who can be found near the Loong Pagoda area in Danqing Island.

Ad

Location of Zhou Suchan on Danqing Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To get to her location, first teleport to the Loong Pagoda Warp Spire on Danqing Island. From here, head further northwest till you reach Zhou Suchan's location (as marked on the map). Note that her location will not be directly shown on the in-game map, making it impossible to navigate to her.

Ad

Talk to Zhou Suchan to start the exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Once here, interact with Zhou Suchan in order to exchange any Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls that you have collected. To exchange Whim Jades, click on the "Share Whim Jade" option. To exchange Danqing Jade Souls, choose the "Share Danqing Jade Souls" option.

Ad

Also read: How to take a photo with any Rong Hua, Xiang Bao, or Tuan Shan Piecey 1 time in Infinity Nikki

Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls exchange rewards

Rewards for exchanging Whim Jades (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can get the following rewards by exchanging Whim Jades with Zhou Suchan in Danqing Island:

Ad

Diamonds

Resonite Crystals

Radiant Prisms

Luminous Prisms

Rainbow Prisms

Shining Particles

Shiny Bubbles

Glitter Bubbles

Threads of Purity

Bling

Rewards for exchanging Danqing Jade Souls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Exchanging Danqing Jade Souls with Zhou Suchan will give you the following rewards:

Ad

Level Rewards 1 1 Resonite Crystal, 10 Radiant Prism, 30 Shining Particles, 20000 Bling 2 1 Resonite Crystal, 25 Luminous Prism, 20000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity 3 1 Resonite Crystal, 30 Shining Particles, 25 Rainbow Prism, 20000 Bling 4 1 Resonite Crystal, 1 Ink Reveries, 20000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity 5 1 Resonite Crystal, 30 Shining Particles, 20000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity 6 1 Resonite Crystal, 10 Radiant Prism, 30 Shining Particles, 20000 Bling 7 1 Resonite Crystal, 25 Luminous Prism, 20000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity 8 1 Resonite Crystal, 30 Shining Particles, 25 Rainbow Prism, 20000 Bling 9 1 Resonite Crystal, 30 Shining Particles, 20000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity 10 1 Resonite Crystal, 10 Radiant Prism, 20000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.