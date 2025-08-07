Infinity Nikki Yin Yuan Album event guide

Yin Yuan Album is a limited-time photo collection event in Infinity Nikki 1.8. In this event, players need to collect a total of 10 photographs during their journey in the freshly introduced region of Danqing Island. Some of these photographs are taken automatically while playing through the Exclusive version 1.8 quest "Ink-Woven Tales", while some need to be taken by players by going to specific locations and performing specific tasks. Once all 10 photographs have been collected, the Yin Yuan Album will be complete, and the completion rewards (including Diamonds and Camera Upgrade Packs) can be claimed.
This article provides a guide on collecting all 10 photos in order to complete the Yin Yuan Album in Infinity Nikki.
Guide on completing the Yin Yuan Album in Infinity Nikki
Out of the 10 photos that you will need to complete the Yin Yuan Album, photos 1-6 can be taken immediately after unlocking Danqing Island, while photos 7-10 require you to complete the entire "Ink-Woven Tales" Exclusive Quest in Infinity Nikki 1.8.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Follow the guide below to capture all the necessary photographs and complete the Yin Yuan album:
Photographs 1-4
These photographs in the Yin Yuan Album are taken automatically by the system while playing through the "Ink-Woven Tales" quest, at the following points in the story:
- When Nikki participates in the celebration with Miss Bai
- While Nikki transforms into the Dragon outfit
- Nikki's meeting with Miss Bai in Loong form
- Nikki and Miss Bai's final encounter in Danqing Village
Also read: How to exchange Whim Jades and Danqing Jade Souls in Infinity Nikki
Photograph #5
This photograph for the Yin Yuan Album can be taken while standing on a raft in Danqing Island. You can get to a raft at various locations on the island, with one such location being the one marked on the map.
Simply stand on the raft and open the in-game camera. Make sure the system detects both Nikki and the raft, and click a photograph.
Photograph #6
For this photograph, you will need to stand near a Fan Egret and take a photo. Fan Egrets can be found all over Danqing Island, and you can also track them using the map's tracking feature. You can either groom the Fan Egret first so that it doesn't fly away when you approach it for the photograph, or you can take the photo from a distance.
Also read: How to get Fan Feather in Infinity Nikki
Photographs 7 & 8
The location for photographs 7 and 8 is the same. Switch the in-game map (using the button on the right of the screen) to head to the past map of Danqing Island. Teleport to the Inkrealm Scroll: Ink Pool in the Danqing Realm. From here, head north to the Pavilion near the Ink Pool.
Once you open the in-game camera, the system will detect both the Ink Pool and the Waterfall in the background. Snap a photograph making sure they are both in frame, behind Nikki.
Photograph #9
Teleport to Loong Peak Summit Warp Spire in Danqing Island, climb up the stairs, and follow the wooden bridge path till you reach the location marked in the map.
You will need to capture the narrow strip of sky in between the two mountains for this picture. Ensure that both Nikki and the sky are detected before taking the photo.
Photograph #10
To access the location for this photograph, you will need to start the "Journey Back to Loong Pagoda" Random Quest. Note that this quest can only be unlocked after first finishing "The Fading of Painting" Random Quest.
Teleport to the Loong Pagoda Warp Spire, and enter the Loong Pagoda through the doors (at this point the Journey Back to Loong Pagoda quest will be marked as complete).
You will need to take a photograph of Nikki with the Giant Scroll in the background. Make sure the system detects both, then take the photograph. Once you have finished taking this photo, the Yin Yuan Album will be completed.
Also read: Infinity Nikki 1.8 Where are the Gifties? event guide
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.