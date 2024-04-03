All new cards in Marvel Snap April 2024 Season

The Thunderbolts are the stars of Marvel Snap April 2024 Season! The squad of characters, under various guises, has served both the public trust and corrupt, wicked individuals in the Marvel universe. This particular incarnation of The Thunderbolts is under the command of Baron Zemo and boasts a lineup of some of the most powerful Marvel figures.

If you want to know the new Marvel Snap cards coming in the April 2024 Season, whether character cards or locations, we’ve got them all here, as well as what they can do for you. It will be very interesting to see how these cards shake up the meta in the current season. Let’s dive into these brand-new cards.

All new Thunderbolts-themed cards and locations for Marvel Snap April 2024 Season

The Thunderbolts are now available in-game (Image via Nuverse)

The Thunderbolts joined Marvel Snap in the April 2024 Season, and not only are they a long-standing team in the Marvel universe, but they also have a film coming in the future. The team has had a rotating cast over the years, with the original team being founded by Baron Zemo, and the other later founded by Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Red Hulk).

Many of these characters are likely going to be familiar to fans of both the Marvel Comics franchise, as well as the more recent films and Disney streaming shows. From Red Hulk's raw power to Baron Zemo's ability to steal opponents' cards, each brings something special to your deck.

Below are all of the new characters available in the Marvel Snap April 2024 season, and their special abilities.

New characters

Baron Zemo (3 Cost, 5 Power): On Reveal: Recruit the lowest-cost card from your opponent’s deck to your side of this location.

On Reveal: Recruit the lowest-cost card from your opponent’s deck to your side of this location. Red Hulk (6 Cost, 11 Power): When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +4 Power. (if in hand or play)

When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +4 Power. (if in hand or play) U.S. Agent (2 Cost, 3 Power): Ongoing: 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards here have -3 Power.

Ongoing: 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards here have -3 Power. Red Guardian (3 Cost, 3 Power): On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-power enemy card here with -2 Power and remove its text.

On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-power enemy card here with -2 Power and remove its text. White Widow (2 Cost, 2 Power): On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Kiss to your opponent’s side of this location. Widow’s Kiss (0 Cost, 0 Power): Ongoing: This has -4 Power. Disable this ability if your side of this location is full.

On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Kiss to your opponent’s side of this location. Ongoing: This has -4 Power. Disable this ability if your side of this location is full. Valentina (2 Cost, 3 Power): On Reveal: Add a random 6-Cost card to your hand. Give it -2 Cost and -3 Power.

Two new locations also hit the battlefield this season (Image via Nuverse)

There are also two new locations in the Marvel Snap April 2024 Season, and they are Castle Zemo and Thunderbolts Tower. Castle Zemo’s ability to make a card switch sides is genuinely interesting, and Thunderbolts Tower weakens all cards at that location after turning 5. It will certainly be interesting to see how these two cards are used, both by newcomers trying to win more games, and veteran card game fans alike.

New Locations

Castle Zemo: The first card you play here switches sides.

The first card you play here switches sides. Thunderbolts Tower: After turn 5, give all cards here -2 power

The April 2024 Season of Marvel Snap is now live and will end on May 7, 2024. Fans of the card game seldom see a five-week season, but they will have a bit of extra time to climb as high as possible with these new cards.