Marvel Snap is a digital collectible card game that requires strategic planning to win. It offers Marvel character cards in a deck that you can play in three popular locations from the comics. You can hold the highest power in at least two of them and clinch victory in each matchup. These cards have different strengths and abilities that can change the results of each match. Players need to play each hand strategically to ensure victory.

If you are new to the game and want to win more, here is the perfect beginner’s guide that will cater to all your needs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tips and tricks that Marvel Snap beginners should keep in mind

1) Undo your actions: If you have played the wrong hand in Marvel Snap, you can undo your actions. Tap on the energy icon, and it will present an “Undo all actions” button.

2) Save on your credits: Credits are one of the rarest items in the game, so try to save them until you need them. Plenty of players use them to purchase boosters. However, you can earn boosters by participating in more matches, so use your resources wisely.

3) Try to anticipate the card reveal order: This can be the difference in matches for beginners in Marvel Snap. Players gathering more power in a particular position will always reveal their cards first. However, the order will be random for ties in a specific position.

4) Do not spread too thin: Beginners should focus on one location at a time to achieve a stronghold at two out of three locations by the end of the sixth turn.

5) Be selective with your cards on the deck: You can only take 12 Marvel characters (cards) into the battle. Therefore, you should choose your cards wisely. Ensure a perfect blend of hero cards that synergize with the others to assemble the winning deck in Marvel Snap.

6) Learn energy management: You must learn proper energy management with the cards at hand. You can try to save your energy to play overpowered cards at the endgame. Some passive cards have low energy costs and can help you add the remaining power to use other beastly cards in different places to secure your victory there.

These are some beginner's tips to keep in mind if you are new and still getting accustomed to Marvel Snap.