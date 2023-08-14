Marvel Snap: Best ways to get more cards

One must always aim to acquire more cards in Marvel Snap and raise their collection, for nobody knows which could be the trump card and ensure a win. Players create decks with cards of Marvel characters they think will help them win. They enter a match with others online where they play these cards to gather more power than their opponents in at least two of the three locations to beat their opponent.

Nuverse’s digital collectible card game continues to bring unique cards of all the Marvel comic characters with special powers to help players win their hands at different locations. However, for some gaining the right cards in the game sometimes takes much more time than expected. This article tries to guide you with tips that might help you build your deck sooner to win more.

Follow these tips to get more cards in Marvel Snap

Upgrade existing cards

If you want more cards in Marvel Snap, you are in the right place. This fantastic title breaks down cards into different pools. However, raising your collection level will require access to a new set of cards. You will need to upgrade your existing cards to higher rarities to increase the level of your collection.

You will need to earn more credits and boosters to upgrade your existing cards. Here are some tips to get more credits and boosters:

Complete your daily missions.

Reaching a new tier in the collection level.

Using season pass caches and collection level reward tracks.

Some boosters are tied to character cards. You can have a higher chance of reviving boosters by using lower-rarity cards.

Rank up in competitive play

Ranking up in competitive gameplay is another fantastic way to gain random cards within the pool. Even though this may not guarantee any specific card, it will still increase your options in every deck. You can upgrade these mystery cards to get more cards in this game.

Collector’s Tokens and Token Shop

Collector Token in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Finding the late-game cards that can change match results in the final turn is hard. It takes months for players to assemble the right late-game cards. However, with the launch of the Power Cosmic season in the title, players with 500+ Collection Level unlocks a Token Shop where they get rotating cards. Pin and secure these cards and trade them in Collector’s Tokens to get more cards in Marvel Snap. Open the Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reverses in the Collection Level reward tracks to get more Tokens.

You can also buy these Tokens by spending real money to purchase the premium bundles.

That concludes all the ways to get more cards in Marvel Snap. Follow us for Marvel Snap event launches, deck ideas, and more.