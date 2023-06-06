Marvel Snap Conquest mode: release date, what to expect and more

Marvel Snap, the fast-paced collectible card game (CCG), is one of the best card games available for the mobile gaming community. To the community's excitement, Second Dinner recently announced Conquest mode, the second full-fledged competitive game mode in Marvel Snap. With the Spider-Verse seasonal update being hinted, conquest mode will add more competitiveness to the ranked ladder.

Second Dinner's CCG title already has one-and-done matches for the standard ranked ladder. However, the Conquest mode will offer an all-new methodological approach to the game. In this new game mode, players must compete against the same opponent multiple times to determine the winner.

Marvel Snap Conquest mode: developers’ announcement, expected release date, and more

Ben Brode, the chief of Second Dinner Studios, has confirmed the new game mode will be available with the latest developer update. As per the developers' announcement, Marvel Snap conquest mode is expected to hit the market on June 6, 2023, as a part of the Spider-Verse season.

From what we know so far, Conquest mode will see players competing against each other multiple times in a familiar Battle Mode format to decide the winner. That means you will be draining health from your opponents with every win. The battle will continue with the same deck of cards until one player's health depletes.

Marvel Snap Conquest mode: tiers and rewards

As Marvel Snap conquest mode arrives, it will bring a new ranking system specifically designed for the game mode. This new ranked mode will have four different tiers: Proving Grounds, Silver, Gold, and Infinity. You will slowly move through these four tiers as they gather wins in the game mode.

You will start at the Proving Grounds. This can be considered a free-jumping ground for beginners. After gathering a certain number of wins in this tier, you can move to the Silver tier.

You must get tickets and more items to access the three tiers that follow the Proving Ground. Tickets can be earned by winning a series of matches without a loss. Winning one match at the Proving Ground will earn you a silver ticket. You will need a silver ticket and 80 golds to reach the Silver tier. You will get 120 medals as a reward in this tier.

Once you collect a two-game winning streak and 200 golds in Silver, you will qualify for the Gold tier. Accessing the Gold tier will earn you 370 medals as a reward. Similarly, you will have to register a three-game winning streak to earn Infinity Tickets, which, along with 500 golds, will help you gain access to the Infinity tier. In this tier, you can get 1375 medals as rewards.

You should note that the Infinity tier will only be available for a limited time. You will have to fight in the lower tiers to finally use your Infinity tier tickets at once as the month concludes. Upon successfully maintaining a five-match winning streak in the Infinity tier, you can upgrade your current avatar by adding an Infinity border.

That concludes all the crucial information about Marvel Snap conquest mode available for now. You can check out the tier list of MCOC, another popular mobile game based on the characters of the Marvel Comics Universe, here.

