All new characters in Phobies Under Pressure update

Phobies, the popular tactical card-collecting game, will get a few new characters with the latest Under Pressure update. With this, the tactical card-collecting game by Smoking Gun Interactive will welcome 10 new characters, including monsters, scary skeletons, and spooks. Each of them will also have six brand-new abilities.

The latest update will roll out on June 27, 2023, and it adds an all-new Event Pass with exclusive Event Tasks. It also brings new maps, some of which will have poisonous areas to give the tacticians in their gamers a true test.

Bogart

Bogart is a new character in the Under Pressure Update (Image via YouTube/MissCha)

This is a toad that is going to make a splash with its explosive personality. Bogart places sticky bumps on his opponents that will detonate for AOE damage at the end of his turn and might help gamers get control over the battlefield.

This character will be available in the Bogart bombastic bundle special offer and the hard packs of the game once the offer expires.

Radihater

This new Phobie can steam its opponent up, but it takes two turns to build up the AOE attack. This means you must be careful while using him, as without the right tactical moves, you might end up in the middle of a crossfire.

Furnaceface

Furnaceface, another new inclusion in the game (Image via YouTube/MissCha)

As the name suggests, this fearsome Phobie generates a stream of smoke that can reduce damage to other foes around it. The problem with this character is that it reduces damage irrespective of ally or foe, thus, putting your inner tactician to a hard test.

Lila

Lila, another new character being introduced in the game, is a trap-laying mushroom. It attacks with traps, causing huge damage output. With this new Phobie in your team, foes better start watching their steps.

Blue

Blue, a new character in the update (Image via YouTube/MissCha)

Blue is a pesty ballon that arrived in the game with the new update and will burst up with a tap or after finishing its turn in front of an enemy building. Using this character tactically might help you hold your enemies on the move.

Bloat

This low-key electric phobia puts the monster in a pack of mechanicals. This new character will use this electricity as its AOE ability in the new Phobies Under Pressure update to damage your foes.

Tick

This is another Phobie in the new update that damages the enemies with disease attacks. This range of AOE is very powerful and can help gamers increase their chances of winning.

Cupcake

Cupcake, the healer (Image via YouTube/MissCha)

This new addition in the Phobies Under Pressure update may not appear to be causing much trouble for your enemies, but it will. This supporting character is here to sacrifice herself to heal teammates and buff their damage.

Sssizzzle

Sssizzzle will burn your opponents (Image via YouTube/MissCha)

Sssizzzle is a flame snake whose main attack ability is to slash and burn enemies. This powerful new Phobie will cause trouble for your opponents in every game after the update.

Slayerrr

This is the final new character in the Phobies Under Pressure update. This heavy metal kitty walks very slowly, making it a perfect match for maps with infected ground.

These are all the new characters that will be available in the game after the new update of the game. Choose your favorite new characters and own the battlegrounds in the new Phobies Under Pressure update.

