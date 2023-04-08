All New Game Plus armors in God of War Ragnarok and how to get them

After the success of God of War (2018), last year's sequel God of War Ragnarok doubles down on what made the original great. This includes similar combat, progression, and equipment systems. The latter, in particular, is an important aspect of this hack-and-slash title. Developer Santa Monica Studio recently announced a New Game Plus (NG+) mode for the title. This sizable update features many new elements and additions.

One of the biggest highlights here is the various new armor. Since NG+ presents a greater challenge than the base game, these armor pieces would come in handy for players.

Here are all armor sets available in God of War Ragnarok during New Game Plus

- Armor of the Black Bear

- Spartan Armor

- Ares Armor

Many of these are returning armor pieces from the previous entry.

Armor of the Black Bear

This is perhaps the most iconic armor set in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The armor was unveiled for God of War Ragnarok via its promotional marketing material as well as the intro scene. It is distinguished thanks to its black furry cloak. In fact, it is the only armor to have a cape attachment. Players will receive this armor at the start of Level 7.

Its perk, Shadow Step, increases immunity duration when evading enemy attacks while also dishing out damaging Bifrost Shards on perfect, last-second evades. The Shadow Strike perk for the Wrist and Belt, meanwhile, grants a 40% damage increase to the first melee attack delivered by Kratos to an enemy after evading. The armor can be upgraded to Level 10 as well.

Spartan Armor

Channel the rage of the Spartans with this armor (Images via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Perhaps the most visually minimalistic armor here, it harkens back to the Greek mythology era of the God of War series. It's also the most barebones as it is a Level 1 set that offers no bonuses or perks. As such, it is geared more towards players craving an even greater challenge. The armor set can be purchased from any of Brok and Sindri's workshops.

Ares Armor

Summon the wrath of the War god Ares using this armor (Image via YouTube: Time Breaker God)

This red-and-gold pick returns from God of War (2018). The Ares armor features the perk Rage of Ares. This allows Rage hits to have a chance to drop Healthstones (determined by the Luck stat). For context, stomping Healthstones restores some Rage while also causing explosions.

The Gauntlets and War Belt pieces, on the other hand, have Enraged Might, which boosts damage by 50% when using Rage with a full bar after the first activation. It can be bought from the Huldra Brothers shop.

Zeus Armor

This armor's design pays homage to the majesty of the thunder deity Zeus (Imag via YouTube: THE GAMER EYES)

The second armor set from the 2018 entry is also a double-edged sword. Its perk drastically boosts Kratos' damage but also allows him to endure a lot as a tradeoff. This white-and-grey set is the hardest one to obtain as players must first beat the main story in NG+.

After that, Kratos must tackle Gna, the Queen of the Valkyries, and complete certain Remnants of Asgard challenges. The former challenge drops the chest piece while the latter allows obtaining the wrist/waist pieces.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 8, 2022. It is available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and 5 home consoles.

