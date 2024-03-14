All new weapons in The Finals Season 2 explained

The Finals Season 2 has been confirmed to release today (March 14, 2024). As mentioned by Embark Studios, this will be a new phase for the game. The rogue hacking group known as CNS has infiltrated the show. But as always, the show must go on. While details pertaining to the theme and storyline are limited, there is some early information about the new weapons coming to The Finals Season 2.

A few competitive players and content creators were given early access to The Finals update today. As such, they were able to try and experiment with the new gear that will be added to the game. This included new gadgets, abilities, changes to loadouts, and weapons. That being said, here is everything we know about the new weapons in The Finals Season 2.

All new weapons in The Finals Season 2

As showcased by those who were given official early access to the new content, there are three new weapons being added to The Finals update today (March 14, 2024). They cover all three classes in-game. Here are the names and functionality summarized:

New Light Weapon - 93R

93R Pistol (Image via Embark Studios/The Finals||X/ottrTweets)

The 93R is a new light weapon being added to the game. It's a burst-fire pistol that fires three rounds per burst and has a magazine capacity of 21 bullets. If this was not enough to make it deadly at close range, it also features a rather high rate of fire alongside incredible DPS (Damage Per Second). It sheds opponents in just a few bursts and is the perfect secondary weapon to switch to in tricky situations.

New Medium Weapon - Famas Burst AR

Famas Burst AR (Image via Embark Studios/The Finals||X/ottrTweets)

Similar to the 93R, the Famas Burst AR is also a burst-type weapon. It features a magazine capacity of 27 bullets and fires three per round. By the looks of things, it is a rather stable weapon for mid-range combat.

Despite there being some recoil, the weapon is surprisingly accurate at long ranges as well. Given the decent DPS that it dishes out, it's a trusty weapon to have in-game.

New Heavy Weapon - KS-23

KS-23 Shotgun (Image via Embark Studios/The Finals||X/ottrTweets)

The KS-23 is a slug shotgun that for some reason can function as a sniper. It has incredible range and can inflict punishing blows with a single shot. Each slug deals 120 damage (and then gets damage falloff). It has a magazine capacity of six slugs and handles similar to the 1887 Shotgun. For players looking to get up close and personal in The Finals Season 2, this is likely the weapon of choice.

Note: Weapon stats may be changed after the The Finals update today (March 14, 2024) goes live.