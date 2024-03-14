The Finals update today: Season 2 release countdown (expected)

The Finals update today has taken the community by storm. Embark Studios has confirmed that The Finals Season 2 will be released on March 14, 2024. After weeks of playing the game, fans and players alike are ready to step into Season 2. It's been a long time in the making, and rightfully so, given the amount of new content that will be added soon.

As for the theme of The Finals Season 2, it will revolve around the rogue hacking group CNS that has infiltrated the show. However, the show must go on as always. That being said, here is everything you need to know about The Finals update today.

When could The Finals update today release?

Expand Tweet

While Embark Studios has provided an official date (March 14, 2024) for Season 2, they have not mentioned anything else. As such, it's rather unclear when Season 2 will kick off. There is no pre-load information either. While it is a downer, this is likely being done to hype up the community.

The only things that can be taken as tangible timelines are previous update times. If this were to be taken into consideration, The Finals update today could be released at 8 am Eastern Time/7 am Central Standard Time. The developers may put out an official announcement later today.

Expected content for The Finals Season 2

Expand Tweet

Based on the information provided by competitive player ottrTweets, who got the chance to try out the new content early, there is a lot of stuff that will get added tot he game. Here is a potential list of all new weapons and gadgets:

New weapons:

New Light Weapon - 93R: Burst Fire Pistol, pretty high DPS, 21 bullets.

New Medium Weapon - Famas Burst AR: Burst Assault Rifle, decent DPS and 27 bullets.

New Heavy Weapon - KS-23: Slug Shotgun. Fires a projectile bullet that deals 120 damage .(and then gets damage falloff). Six bullets, handles like the 1887 Shotgun.

New gadgets:

New Light Gadget - Gateway: Placeable portal, up to 70 meters per portal. Can be used over and over again, in either direction, by both teammates and enemies. Retains momentum when you take it. You teleport objects, shoot projectiles (like RPG) through it.

New Medium Specialization - Dematerializer: Comes with 3 charges. One Charge lets you demateralize/rematerialize a prop, piece of wall, or roof. Anyone can shoot/run through a dematerialized prop. Any medium can rematerialize it to turn it back into normal.

New Medium Gadget - Data Reshaper: Turns any barrel into another barrel. Turns enemy gadgets (turrets, grenades, etc) into harmless props. Can reshape grenades / rpg's out of the air. Occasionally turns props into barrels.

New Heavy Gadget - Anti-Gravity Cube: Creates an elevator where anything loose starts floating upwards. If you jump into it, you go in the same direction. Throwing anything through it will also retain the same direction. You can move around inside of it with movement keys.

It is clear that a lot of new content will be added during The Finals update today. This just pertains to weapons/gadgets. There are other changes to take into consideration, such as gameplay, loadouts, new maps, modes, and mechanics/features.

That being said, in only a few hours, The Finals update today will go live, and players will be able to jump into Season 2 to try out all the content first-hand.