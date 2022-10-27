All Nightwing suits in Gotham Knights ranked

Gotham Knights is a new DC game that lets you take control of four members of the Bat Family and take on the mean streets of Gotham City. In a world where Batman is dead, it falls to Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to pick the mantle of Gotham Knight and continue protecting the city.

Gotham Knights is an action-adventure RPG set in the open-world setting of Gotham City, where players can roam freely in single-player or co-op multiplayer. The game also contains gear for each character and cosmetic costume styles that you can equip to make each of your heroes look unique.

In this ranked feature, I’ll be taking a look at all the suit styles for Nightwing that you can equip in Gotham Knights to make him look fashionable as he’s beating up thugs. These will be ranked based on the overall look and design, comic accuracy, and references.

Ranking all the suit styles you can use as Nightwing in Gotham Knights

As a modern-day superhero game, Gotham Knights comes with several customizable suits that you can utilize for each character. Nightwing comes with 14 main styles, each with different customization levels. Below is the ranked list of all the main suits.

14) Privateer

Privateer (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Most of the pirate suits in Gotham Knights haven’t really worked for me, and this one is probably the worst one. Nightwing, to me, needs to have a streamlined suit, and this one is the opposite of that. So it gets bottom place (sorry to anyone who loves these suits).

13) Knight Ops

Knight Ops (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

This one is just plain ugly. Again, the Knight Ops suit looks like cheap armor compared to the rest in the game. This militaristic look is not great for any of the Bat Family, and this one embodies everything wrong with these suits.

12) Shinobi

Shinobi (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The Shinobi suit is cool to look at, although my main problem with it is the same as with the past two. The look just doesn’t work with Nightwing’s character and feels out of place.

11) Demon

Demon (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Of the Nightwing suits I actively dislike in Gotham Knights, this one gets the least hate. It’s a good reimagining of Dick if he ever joined the League of Assassins and is a much more streamlined suit than the ones that came before.

10) New Guard

New Guard (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

This is Nightwing’s default suit in the game, and as a new design isn’t bad. The compact look is a great touch, and the small logo confined only to the chest is a nice callback to his appearance in The New Batman Adventures. However, as with all suits from this point on, this one ranks low simply because of other better-looking options.

9) Year One

Year One (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Another solid design for an original suit. As the name suggests, it’s meant to signify a barebones beginner suit for the character, although it’s quite different from Nightwing’s actual first appearance. He donned a yellow and blue leotard in the comics as his first costume.

8) Talon

Talon (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

While I’m not a fan of Talon suits in Gotham Knights all that much, this one is actually great. The prominent symbol across the chest and reaching to the shoulders fully makes this a Nightwing suit, and the scale mail is always a nice touch.

7) Neon Noir

Neon Noir (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

As with all the Neon Noir suits in Gotham Knights, I feel this has tried to emulate the look of Nightwing from the Batman: The White Knight comic series. Either way, the suit looks great, with the armor elements being dialed down and making it feel like a mixture of home-brew and reinforced fabric.

6) Beyond

Beyond (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

While Dick Grayson does show up in the Batman Beyond comic series, he never dons the Nightwing costume in it. This is an excellent rendition of a Nightwing costume using the new technology of 2040. The domino eye mask instead of the full-face cowl looks even better.

5) Eternal

Eternal (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

While the suit’s name is a callback to the Batman Eternal comic run, the actual design is an original one. I like how it evenly balances out the armor and fabric elements, and the metal domino mask is superbly designed.

4) Metal

Metal (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The Metal suits in Gotham Knights are some of the coolest-looking ones in the game, and Nightwing’s is by far the best one. Again, switching up the full-face helmet to the domino variant makes it look even better, and a black and blue colorway just pulls the entire look together.

3) Knighthood

Knighthood (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The Knighthood suits in Gotham Knights work for some characters, while it fails for others. For Nightwing, this is an absolutely fantastic fit, as his black and blue color scheme works so well with this suit. The streamlined, minimalistic armor look is excellent and reminds me of his appearance in Arkham Knight.

2) Titan

Titan (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

I was surprised by how good the Titan suit looks on Nightwing, especially with the right colorway. It’s similar to the Knighthood suit but with more color, making it look more like Dick’s iconic comic book appearance.

1) Knightwatch

Knightwatch (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

And finally, my favorite suit for Nightwing (as it has been with all the characters) in Gotham Knight has to be the Knightwatch suit. A creation of Jim Lee, this is quite simply Nightwing lifted directly from the pages of the comics, and I love that. The symbol stretches all the way to the fingertips, and the simple yet nuanced design and the single-piece suit make this style fabulous.

