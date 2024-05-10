All NPCs that can be gifted Nectar in Hades 2

Nectar in Hades 2 is a gift item you can give other NPCs to improve your relationship with them. This mechanic was also present in the previous game. Improving your relationships with other characters opens up more backstories of each character as well as unlocks special trinkets you can carry in your runs.

Hades 2, unlike its predecessor, highly emphasizes collecting various materials and resources in each run. The more you collect materials, the more you get to perform incantations and make Melinoe stronger, so she can have a better chance against the Titan of Time. But unlike items like Moly in Hades 2, Nectar is rare to find, as it can only be collected as a reward or bought from merchants.

Disclaimer: Hades 2 is currently in Early Access, some information in this article can become invalid in the full release.

NPCs you can gift Nectar in Hades 2

Nectars can unlock power trinkets (Image via Supergiant Games)

Here is the list of NPCs that accept Nectar as a gift:

Hecate

Odysseus

Schelemeus

Dora

Nemesis

Moros

Eris

Charon

Hermes

Artemis

Selene

Zeus

Hera

Poseidon

Demeter

Apollo

Aphrodite

Hephaestus

Hestia

Heracles

Medea

Circe

Arachne

Echo

Narcissus

Icarus

Chaos

Once you've collected a bottle or two of Nectar, you can start gifting it to these NPCs. When you gift an NPC for the first time, they will reward you with a special trinket that you can take with you on your runs. Each trinket, aka Keepsakes, offers a special ability and can give an upper hand on your enemies.

How to find Nectar in Hades 2

Use the Nectar to romance NPCs (Image via Supergiant Games)

In your initial runs, you will find no Nectar in the rooms. This is because to start collecting Nectars, you must first perform the Kinship Fortune. Performing this incantation will unlock Nectar in Hades 2 as well as unlock stocks of Exotic Goods in stores. After this, you can start collecting Nectar.

Nectar in Hades 2 can be collected in two main ways. The first one is buying them from the Wretched Broker by exchanging 30 bones. However, you can buy only one Nectar until the stocks refresh. The stocks in Wretched Broker’s Shop refresh every time you go out for a run. Bones can be bought from Charon’s shop at random encounters.

The second method for collecting Nectar is finding it as a reward in one of your runs. Like Ashes and Psyche, random doors with the Nectar symbol can appear. If you visit one of these doors, you will get a bottle of Nectar as a reward for clearing the room. But the chances of Nectar doors appearing in a run are low and random.