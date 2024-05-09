How to get Moly in Hades 2

Moly in Hades 2 is one of the many new resources you must collect to upgrade your abilities. It will be pivotal to stand a chance against the relentless waves of enemies on your way to the Titan of Time, Chronos. Unlike Cinders in Hades 2, this resource is quite commonly available.

Moly is one of the Greeneries required to perform special incantations. Brewing potions and performing incantations are thematically very accurate for the protagonist, Melinoe, who is brought up by witches and trained in the mystic arts of Witchcraft. Moly in Hades 2 can be found on the grounds of Erebus.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

Where to find Moly in Hades 2?

Keep an eye on the ground (Image via SuperGiant)

Moly is a plant that exclusively grows on the grounds of the underworld. To collect this resource, simply start a run and go through the rooms as usual. The spawn rate and locations are completely random for Moly. There is no list of locations where you can look for it, so just pray to the RNG Gods and keep playing. Eventually, you will get the resource.

Moly on its own is not very effective. To perform incantations, you must combine it various other resources. Each resource has a different method of collection. Ores need to be mined, Ashes drops as rewards, and greenery items like Moly grow on the ground.

Other greenery resources present in the game are:

Nightshade Seeds

Nightshade

Deathcap

Mystery Seeds

Lotus

Cattail

Cattail Seeds

Myrtle

Wheat

Wheat Seeds

Moss

Garlic

Garlic Cloves

Shaderot

Poppy

Poppy Seeds

Origin Seeds

Thalamus

Driftwood

Some of these resources can be grown in your garden in the Crossroads.

How to use Moly in Hades 2?

Use Moly to get stronger (Image via SuperGiant)

Moly in Hades 2 can be used by the Cauldron with other resources in the Crossroads. It is used to perform incantations, with each one having a variety of impacts, such as improving healing after clearing a room or using health items, unlocking new merchants, and resource items. It can even be utilized to improve the Boons you get from your extended family living high in the clouds.

