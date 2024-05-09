How to get Cinders in Hades 2

Cinders in Hades 2 are one of the most precious resources to obtain. These flickering remnants of flames are vital to acquiring upgrades. Hades 2, unlike its predecessor, is all about crafting, collecting resources, and becoming stronger. The resources needed for each of Melinoe’s upgrades can be found all over the maps.

However, Cinders can only be located in one place. This resource is arguably one of the few that is earned more than collected. Unlike Silver which can be gathered from the rocks that appear at random across the rooms, Cinders in Hades 2 can only be obtained by defeating Hecate in the final chamber of Erabus (first floor).

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

Where are the Cinders in Hades 2

The Headmistress of Melinoe (image via SuperGiant)

As said above, Cinders can only be found as a reward for defeating Hecate and nowhere else. Note that the latter is not the main boss in the game. She doesn’t fight Melinoe with any malicious intent, but as a test to see if her student can survive on the battlefield. That is why she stands at the final chamber of Erebus as it is the last threshold of her domain. From thereon, Melinoe will be all by herself.

Defeating Hecate can be quite hard, at least for the initial runs. Until you finally manage to master all the controls, abilities, and weapons at your disposal, you won’t be beating your guardian. In this regard, this fight truly feels like a test. Not only does Melinoe prove herself, but you also gain the confidence to progress forward.

Notably, the theme of prevailing against one’s masters is quite prevalent in the Hades franchise. In the first game, protagonist Zagreus fights Charon, who is one of the people he admires most. Not to forget that the final boss of the game is none other than his father, Hades. This theme continues in Hades 2 with Hecate being one of the bosses for Melinoe.

How to defeat Hecate in Hades 2?

Make your way through Erebus to defeat Hecate (Image via SuperGiant)

To get the Cinders in Hades 2, first, you must muster the skills to effectively and consistently put down Hecate. Defeating her in the initial runs is extremely difficult, but with enough fails, you will eventually learn the Arc Witch's attack patterns. You can check our comprehensive guide for beating Hecate in Hades 2 for more details.

Keep moving and using your Omega moves to blow away large chunks of Hecate’s HP. Dodge her clone attack and Hex that renders you helpless. Eventually, you will master the tactics and beat Hecate to overflow your inventory with Cinders in Hades 2.