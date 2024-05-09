How to Sprint and is it needed in Hades 2?

In Hades 2, one of the newest mechanics is Sprinting. Besides the classic dash, which was also present in the previous entry, players can now traverse more swiftly around the enemies with the sprinting mechanic. Fans who have played the previous game may take some time to get used to it, but this mechanic is very vital in the new title. There are bosses like Hecate in Hades 2 whose attacks are best dodged using sprint.

Zagreus and Melinoe, both offspring of the lord of the underworld, Hades, are exceptionally nimble. However, compared to her brother, Melinoe’s dashes feel a little restrictive and slow. That said, she makes up for it by sprinting. It not only increases Melinoe’s speed but can also be upgraded with Olympus boons and contribute to combat. To Sprint in Hades 2, simply hold dash.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

How to perform a sprint in Hades 2?

Learn how to sprint in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

No matter what system you are playing on, you can simply hold the dash button on the controller or the keyboard to start sprinting. Sprinting is slightly faster than the normal running in Hades 2. However, it can be improved significantly using the Boons.

Each God’s Boon has a different effect on Sprint. Using the Apollo Boon, you can stun the surrounding enemies when you run into them while sprinting. The Demeter Boon, true to her theme can freeze the enemies while Hestia’s Boon can light them up. Among all the sprint Boons, Hermes’s Boon is the strongest as it not only increases your speed but also offers a protective shield that can negate damage.

Is the Sprint useful in Hades 2?

Move like the wind (Image via Supergiant Games)

Sprint can be very effective when used in certain encounters, but other than that, this new mechanic can feel very awkward. There is little to no incentive to sprint in most encounters unless you have a very powerful boon attached to it. Also, sprinting comes at a cost. Unlike dashing, you can’t attack while sprinting.

Without the proper boon, the Sprint can only be used for evasive purposes. However, there are some incredibly positive sides to Sprinting. If you have a Boon, that uses magick to inflict damage then it can fill up the Hex bar extremely fast when fighting against enemies or sprinting against bosses who use projectiles can not only help you dodge the attacks but also close the gap.

In the end, the effectiveness of the sprint depends on your playstyle. If you like to move fast and always be on your toes, a proper build and sprinting can give you an upper hand in most encounters.