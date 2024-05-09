How to defeat Hecate in Hades 2

Hecate in Hades 2 is one of the many difficult boss encounters that you'll have to deal with. She is one of the Guardians found at the end of each region in the game. Guardians are some of the toughest enemies in this world, making them a source of frustration for even the most seasoned players. Since beating Hecate is crucial for advancing the title, you should learn how to do it.

This article explains how you can defeat Hecate in Hades 2.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

What to do to defeat Hecate in Hades 2

Hecate in Hades 2 guards Erebus (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Marcuz-X)

Hecate is one of the many gods in Hades 2. She is supposed to be the protagonist's mentor, so it's no wonder that she won't let you pass until you prove yourself worthy. To do so, you need to defeat her in a three-phase boss encounter.

When the fight starts, Hecate will usually fire a purple-pulsing attack at you. This is a ring-shaped attack that extends outward and then shrinks back to the boss. You can dodge into the attack while it's extending outwards to sneak a few hits on Hecate. Simply dodge back out once the ring starts to shrink.

This is an attack that Hecate uses throughout the entire fight, so always be on the lookout for it. Another common attack that the boss uses is her green waves of energy. This move has two variants:

One wave of energy is fired and is quickly followed by another.

Two waves of energy are released covering a very wide area.

Whenever you see Hecate loading up this attack, your best move is to stand behind her. If she uses the two-wave variant, you can start countering immediately. However, make sure you dodge both waves before attacking.

Hecate in Hades 2 has a lot of common attacks across all three phases (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Marcuz-X)

Another move that Hecate uses throughout all three phases is her clone attack. She will split herself into three clones positioned across the arena; they will then throw spells at you, depending on which phase of the fight you're in.

Here are the attacks used by Hecate when she creates clones:

A relatively short-range fire attack is thrown by the clones during the first phase of the fight. These are easy to dodge if you stand next to either clone.

In her second phase, Hecate's clones will throw fireballs at you. While they have a lot of range, they are easy to dodge, thanks to their lack of speed.

During the final phase, all three clones will simultaneously use Hecate's purple ring attack.

There is no real indicator of which one the real Hecate is, so you'll need to go around striking all the clones till the boss' health bar starts going down. The second phase of the fight will begin once you bring Hecate down to two-thirds of her health bar.

Hecate in Hades 2 shields herself during the transition from phase one to two (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Marcuz-X)

When the second phase starts, Hecate will teleport into the middle of the arena and draw a shield over herself. She will use one of three attacks during this transition phase:

She will start by casting explosive glyphs; it is crucial to dodge these since they deal a ton of damage.

Hecate in Hades 2 will also use a split beam attack during this phase. This covers most of the arena but can easily be avoided if you dodge through the attack.

Hecate will fire green beams of energy every now and then. You simply need to sprint away from this spell to avoid taking any damage.

You will also have to deal with the witches that will spawn throughout the arena. These summoned enemies will start aiming dangerous attacks at you, so eliminate all of them.

Once the witches have been dealt with, Hecate in Hades 2 will become vulnerable to damage. You can now hack away at her health bar till she has a third left; this is when the final phase of the fight will begin.

Hecate in Hades 2 can be a nightmare to deal with during her third phase (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Marcuz-X)

This time around, there will be many more witches, along with a Hex spell that Hecate will try to place on you. Make sure you avoid the Hex orb cast. If it hits, you will be transformed into a sheep.

There are tons of Familiars in Hades 2 that can help you if you're having a tough time. The Animal Familiar is perfect for the fight against Hecate since it can help you avoid her sheep-turning Hex altogether.

Again, you'll need to rush and defeat the witches to complete Hecate's transition from phase two to three.

One attack to look out for during the final phase is a green burst of energy waves. This attack can be avoided by sprinting away from Hecate and running between the waves' gaps. Apart from this, there are not a lot of extra attacks, and you can continue to hack the boss down till the fight is over.

You are now prepared to take on Hecate in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Marcuz-X)

That covers all you need to know about defeating Hecate in Hades 2. As long as you keep your distance and patiently wait for opportunities to attack, the fight should be easy enough.

