How to unlock all weapons in Hades 2 (Early Access)

Weapons in Hades 2 are powerful tools that protagonist Melinoe will gain as she ventures deeper into the underworld to rescue her family from the clutches of Chronos. Each armament functions differently, making for unique ways to approach the combat in the game.

This article lists all the weapons in Hades 2 that Melinoe can add to her arsenal and how you can unlock each one of them.

Note: This article is a work in progress. We will list more weapons when they are made available.

All weapons in Hades 2 and how to unlock them

There are a total of five weapons that Melinoe can unlock (Image via Supergiant Games)

The current early access version of Hades 2 has a total of five weapons for you to collect. Similar to its predecessor, one of them will be available by default, and the rest of them can be unlocked as Melinoe progresses through the story and earns materials.

Here is a list of all the weapons and the materials you will need to unlock them.

Witch's Staff - Available by default.

- Available by default. Sister Blades - Silver x1

- Silver x1 Umbral Flames - Silver x3, Cinder x3

- Silver x3, Cinder x3 Moonstone Axe - Silver x15

- Silver x15 Argent Skull - Glasrock x2, Bronze x1

The major problem when it comes to unlocking these weapons is how to gather the materials. For this, you will have to obtain the Crescent Pick gathering tool from the same place where you unlock your weapons. This item costs only Ashes x1, and purchasing it will allow you to mine the various resources you will need to get weapons in Hades 2.

So, where will you get the materials from exactly? Collecting them might sound easy, but not every region has the same drop rate, and it can all come down to a big RNG factor. Here are the best regions to farm each material:

Silver: Found in Erebus, the very first region.

Found in Erebus, the very first region. Cinder: Earned after defeating Headmistress Hecate in Erebus. She will also be the first major obstacle in your journey.

Earned after defeating Headmistress Hecate in Erebus. She will also be the first major obstacle in your journey. Glassrock: Found in the Mourning Fields

How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2

Weapon Aspects unleashes new powers(Image via Supergiant Games)

Weapon Aspects are unique abilities that you can unlock for all the weapons in Hades 2. They will boost the firepower of your armaments, allowing you to quickly take down the forces of Chronos.

Here are all the Weapon Aspects that you can unlock for your weapons in Hades 2.

Witch's Staff

Circe: Silver x5, Lotus x5

Silver x5, Lotus x5 Momus: Lime x2, Pearl x1

Sister's Blade

Artemis: Silver x15, Glassrock x1

Silver x15, Glassrock x1 Pan: Wool x1, Shaderock x2

Umbral Flame

Moros: Bronze x2, Tears x2

Bronze x2, Tears x2 Aeos: Driftwood x2, Golden Apple x2

Moonstone Axe

Charon: Pearl x5, Obol Points x1

Pearl x5, Obol Points x1 Thanatos: Glasrock x3, Dark x1

Argent Skull

Medea: Iron x4, Nightshade x1

Iron x4, Nightshade x1 Persephone: Moss x1, Poppy x5

That covers everything you need to know about weapons in Hades 2. The game is currently available in early access on Steam and Epic Games Store.