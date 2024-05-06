Hades 2 launches in Early Access: Price, specifications, and more 

The wait is finally over as Hades 2 is now available in Early Access. In a surprising turn of events, Supergiant Games' highly anticipated sequel has suddenly made it out of the development stages. This godlike and roguelike dungeon crawler picks up where its predecessor left off, providing a new take on exploring the underworld as an immortal witch.

Prepare to die (a lot) as you put yourself in the shoes of the protagonist Melinoe, and battle your way through the labyrinth, encountering new Gods and other foes, as you write your own legend in Hades 2.

When did Hades 2 launch in Early Access?

Hades 2 has launched on Early Access on May 6, 2024. In a rather surprising turn of events, developers Supergiant Games took to their official X handle to reveal the game's global launch in Early Access.

How much does Hades 2 cost?

If you want to play Hades 2 in Early Access, the game is currently priced at $29.99 on Steam and Epic Games Store. The game is currently available on these two platforms, and here are the links you can buy them from:

Steam : Click here

Epic Games Store: Click here

What are the system specifications required for Hades 2?

According to Steam, to play Hades 2 in Early Access, you need to have the following PC requirements:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630

Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Quad Core 2.4ghz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580

Storage: 10 GB available space