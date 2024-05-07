Best ways to get Ashes quickly in Hades 2 (Early Access)

Ashes is a very important early-game reagent in Hades 2. It’s how players unlock the various Arcana Cards that Melinoe can equip while in The Crossroads - the game's main hub area. While it’s not the most important reagent you’ll come across in Supergiant Games' recently released title, it is still to help unlock more Arcana Cards for your builds.

Arcana Cards allow you greater flexibility to gain power in Hades 2, and to unlock them, you need Ashes. This guide highlights a few ways to get them faster, so you can focus instead on other things in each run through the Underworld.

How to easily farm up Ashes in Hades 2

Farming up this reagent isn't too difficult (Image via Supergiant Games)

Focus on rooms that reward Ashes.

Purchase in “Well of Charon” rooms.

Look out for boons that increase your rewards.

Purchase them from the Reagents Vendor.

Use Charon’s chest in The Crossroads to order Ashes.

As you explore the Underworld in Hades 2, the most obvious way to get Ashes is to prioritize the rooms that will grant you that item as a reward. As you clear rooms, you will see symbols on the passageways that you can take. Many of these are built around specific gods. Look for the Ashes icon - it looks like a gray wave of dust.

This is the most efficient way to farm and acquire Ashes, provided you don’t die. If you do - hopefully, you have Death Defiance unlocked among your Arcana Cards and have it equipped.

Later in your runs, you’ll occasionally come upon rooms with the Well of Charon. This room can appear incredibly rare. Among the items you can purchase here, you will sometimes see Ashes sold at reasonable prices.

The Wretched Vendor is costly, but he can provide you Ashes (Image via Supergiant Games)

As you play through a run of Hades 2, you’ll occasionally gain boons from the gods that support you in your mission. For example, Poseidon’s Double Up boon gives you a chance to get a copy of any Minor Find you pick up as a reward, including Ashes. Narcissus can also grant you Heartfelt Condolences, giving you +50 Max Life and +10 Ashes.

While not cost-efficient, you can use the Reagent Vendor in The Crossroads to buy 1 Ash for 15 bones, which is rather expensive. However, this is an option if you need a few more Ash to unlock a new power.

Once you’ve unlocked Charon’s Chest in The Crossroads, you can use this to special order a batch of Ashes. This costs Loyalty Cards, which you gain by spending money with Charon in your runs. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a while for the order to come in. It’s pricey, but it’s one of the best ways to unlock the important Ashes resource in Hades 2.

Hades 2 is now available in Early Access from Supergiant Games. Players can look forward to various gods and goddesses in Hades 2 as they aid Melinoe in her quest to defeat Chronos.