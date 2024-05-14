Hades 2: How to get and use Poppy

Poppy is a resource you can acquire in Hades 2. However, the resource is not made available to you from the get-go. Poppy is used to make one of the strongest Aspect and Incantations in the game. Unfortunately, getting Poppy is easier said than done, and many in the community have been struggling to get their hands on it.

This Hades 2 guide will go over how you can get and use Poppy as you progress through the narrative.

How to get Poppy in Hades 2

You will gain access to Tartarus after beating Cerberus (Image via Supergiant Games)

The best way to get Poppy in Hades 2 will be to grow the seeds and then harvest the plant. To get Poppy seeds you must dig up spots in Tartarus for which you will need a Silver Spade. To get the spade, make the Night’s Craftwork Incantation at the cauldron. It will take one Molly after which you can craft the spade with 10x Silver.

Once you have the tool, reach Tartarus and look for dig spots. To get to Tartarus, you must first beat Hecate in Erebus, then Scylla and the Sirens in Oceanus, and finally Cerberus in The Field of Mourning.

After you beat Cerberus, you will gain access to Tartarus. Once there, find dig spots for Poppy seeds.

Once you have some seeds, make your way back to the Soil Plots at the Crossroads, and then interact with it using the Flourishing Soil Incantation to plant the seeds. You will then need to experience several encounters before they are grown and ready for harvesting.

Plant the Poppy Seeds and make them grow (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Poppy Seeds in Hades 2

Poppy will help you make the following:

Weapon Aspect of Persephone (Argent Skull)

Once the Aspect is active your attacks will generate Glory. Glory will enhance your Omega Special. It will take Moss x1 and Poppy x5 to make.

Insight Into Offerings Incantation

This will give you a list of all the available Boon and Duo Boon in the Book of Shadows. Takes Ambrosia x2, Poppy x2, and Golden Apple x1 to make.

Poppy is one of the more important resources to obtain in the game. However, it’s difficult to your hands on a fair amount of them early on.