Hades 2: How to get and use Darkness

Darkness is one of the more important resources you need to farm in Hades 2. This is especially true if you are looking to get your hands on the Thanatos Weapon Aspect as soon as possible. This resource is one of the hardest to get your hands on in the title, as you will usually not find it in your normal runs. Darkness is native to the Chaos realm, and you need to sacrifice a bit of your health to get there.

Hence, it’s not surprising that many players are having trouble obtaining Darkness in the title. Today’s Hades 2 guide will go over how you can farm Darkness during your runs.

How to get Darkness in Hades 2

Chaos will give one Darkness for free (Image via Supergiant Games)

As mentioned, Darkness can only be found in the Chaos Realm of Hades 2 and to get there, you usually need to sacrifice a portion of your HP.

Chaos Gates in Hades 2 will appear randomly during your runs, and you can enter them by sacrificing 10+ HP. During your first encounter with Chaos, the god will give you one Darkness for free. However, for subsequent runs, you need to manually look for Darkness in the Chaos Realm. This resource can be found floating inside the gates so just run up to it and interact with it.

Chaos Gates are the eye-shaped circles that will appear in your runs after you have made a significant amount of progress in the game. The gates will then spawn randomly during your runs. Fortunately, you will be able to spawn at least one of them per run by activating the Rise of Stygian Wells Incantation. This will let you spawn a Charon Wells mid-run, and you can purchase a Boon that forms a Chaos Gate that won't drain your HP.

Once in the realm, look for pieces of Darkness to pick up.

You will get Darkness in the Chaos Realm (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Darkness in Hades 2

The best way of using Darkness will be to craft Aspect of Thanatos for the Moonstone Axe. This will help increase the critical chance of Melinoe’s Ome Ga moves by 1% to 4%. It’s one of the better late-game aspects in the game.