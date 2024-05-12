Hades 2: How to get and use Nightshade

Nightshade is one of the more important crafting resources in Hades 2 and there are several things that you will be able to make from it. From Incantations to a Weapon Aspect, there is a lot that Nightshade will help you make, which is why it’s important that you get your hands on a good amount of it as soon as possible.
However, getting Nightshade is easier said than done and there are many in the community that are struggling to farm it.
Today’s Hades 2 resource guide will therefore go over how you can get and use Nightshade as you make your way through the title.
How to farm Nightshade in Hades 2
While you will be able to get Nightshade randomly during your runs, the best way to obtain it is to get a good farm going by planting seeds in Hades 2. For this, you will need a Silver Spade to dig up Nightshade Seeds at Digging Spots (shows up randomly) and then plant the seeds, wait for five encounters to have them grow, and then collect. Here's how to do so:
- You can start farming Nightshade by unlocking the Flourishing Soil incantation first. It will just require Moly x1 in Hades 2.
- Interact with your Cauldron and incant it.
- Once that is done, make your way to a soil patch near Odysseus and interact with it for a pop-up menu to appear.
- Select the Nightshade Seeds from there.
Once you plant the seeds, you will need to wait for five encounters before the plants are fully grown. Interacting with them again will help you harvest Nightshade.
How to use Nightshade in Hades 2
Nightshade is primarily used for two things in Hades 2 - one is to make a particular Weapon Aspect, and the other is to craft incantations. Here is a list of everything NIghtshade is used for:
1) Weapon Aspect
Argent Skull
- Nightshade x1 and Iron x4
2) Incantations
Abyssal Insight
- Nightshade x2
- Moly x2
- Pearl x2
- Fate Fabric x2
Aspects of Night and Darkness
- Nightshade x1
- Bronze x5
Doomed Beckoning
- Nightshade x1
- Fate Fabric x3
Floral Fortune
- Nightshade x1
- Ash x1
Necromantic Influence
- Nightshade x5
- Psyche x5
Purification of Fountain-Waters
- Nightshade x1
- Cattail x1
Rise of Stygian Wells
- Nightshade x1
- Moly x1
Rite of Vapor-Cleansing
- Nightshade x2
- Moly x2
- Lotus x2
Unearthed Troves
- Nightshade x1
- Limestone x5
Unraveling a Fateful Bond:
- Nightshade x2
- Moss x2
- Lotus x2
- Thalamus x2
Nightshade is used to make some of the more valuable late-game incantations in Hades 2.