Hades 2: How to get and use Nightshade

Nightshade is one of the more important crafting resources in Hades 2 and there are several things that you will be able to make from it. From Incantations to a Weapon Aspect, there is a lot that Nightshade will help you make, which is why it’s important that you get your hands on a good amount of it as soon as possible.

However, getting Nightshade is easier said than done and there are many in the community that are struggling to farm it.

Today’s Hades 2 resource guide will therefore go over how you can get and use Nightshade as you make your way through the title.

How to farm Nightshade in Hades 2

You can farm a lot of plants (Image via Supergiant Games)

While you will be able to get Nightshade randomly during your runs, the best way to obtain it is to get a good farm going by planting seeds in Hades 2. For this, you will need a Silver Spade to dig up Nightshade Seeds at Digging Spots (shows up randomly) and then plant the seeds, wait for five encounters to have them grow, and then collect. Here's how to do so:

You can start farming Nightshade by unlocking the Flourishing Soil incantation first. It will just require Moly x1 in Hades 2.

Interact with your Cauldron and incant it.

Once that is done, make your way to a soil patch near Odysseus and interact with it for a pop-up menu to appear.

Select the Nightshade Seeds from there.

Once you plant the seeds, you will need to wait for five encounters before the plants are fully grown. Interacting with them again will help you harvest Nightshade.

How to use Nightshade in Hades 2

Get a good Nightshade Farm going (Image via Supergiant Games)

Nightshade is primarily used for two things in Hades 2 - one is to make a particular Weapon Aspect, and the other is to craft incantations. Here is a list of everything NIghtshade is used for:

1) Weapon Aspect

Argent Skull

Nightshade x1 and Iron x4

2) Incantations

Abyssal Insight

Nightshade x2

Moly x2

Pearl x2

Fate Fabric x2

Aspects of Night and Darkness

Nightshade x1

Bronze x5

Doomed Beckoning

Nightshade x1

Fate Fabric x3

Floral Fortune

Nightshade x1

Ash x1

Necromantic Influence

Nightshade x5

Psyche x5

Purification of Fountain-Waters

Nightshade x1

Cattail x1

Rise of Stygian Wells

Nightshade x1

Moly x1

Rite of Vapor-Cleansing

Nightshade x2

Moly x2

Lotus x2

Unearthed Troves

Nightshade x1

Limestone x5

Unraveling a Fateful Bond:

Nightshade x2

Moss x2

Lotus x2

Thalamus x2

Nightshade is used to make some of the more valuable late-game incantations in Hades 2.