All Hades 2 weapons ranked

Hades 2’s weapons are all fantastic, but some feel better than others. Some are riskier, and others are much safer/easier to use. Everyone has their own criteria for what makes a weapon amazing, and in my experience, it's a combination of safety and damage. Sure, having high damage numbers is amazing, but if you can safely ping enemies, it doesn’t matter if it takes a little longer than normal. The name of the game is survival and getting to the next challenge.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean you should never use a specific weapon. Everyone who plays Hades 2 has a weapon of choice and a way they prefer to play. This in no way is condemning a particular playstyle, or gameplay method. It’s more important to enjoy the game and all the great equipment you can use.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required. Moreover, this list is based on the author's opinion.

Hades 2 weapons ranked from worst to best

5) Sister Blades

The daggers are nice, but they're too risky for me (Image via Supergiant Games)

I’m sorry, but I cannot stand the Sister Blades. They’re the fastest weapons in Hades 2 and can deal solid damage. Their lack of range, except when used as a spell effect, is something that I just can’t abide. Too many bosses and encounters have quick, ranged attacks that will splatter you if you aren’t perfect with your timing.

Sure, that kind of high-risk, high-reward playstyle will appeal to many players, and I’ve talked to a few people who put it as their favorite weapon in the game. However, I have to disagree. It’s a great item, but it’s at the bottom of my list.

4) Moonstone Axe

The Moonstone Axe might not be fast, but it's mighty (Image via Supergiant Games)

Slow but steady, the Moonstone Axe is a really interesting weapon in Hades 2. It’s the only weapon you can guard/shield with. It’s incredibly slow, but it has a wide arc of attack and deals the most baseline damage. One of the major downsides is that speed, though. If you attack and then commit to another attack, you might put yourself in serious danger.

On the other hand, it has an amazing dash attack. That’s how I used it against mid-bosses and major bosses, such as when I used it against the Hecate boss. The Moonstone Axe is an interesting weapon, and I can see it being useful, but I wasn’t a fan of how slow and clunky it was.

3) Argent Skull

The ammo is one of the Argent Skull's few drawbacks (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Argent Skull is the last weapon unlocked since it requires materials from deeper into the Underworld. However, it deals incredible damage in Hades 2. It uses ammo to fire what are essentially magical grenades at foes and is a nice blend of reach and damage. The more I use this, the odds are high that it will climb the ladder.

What keeps it out of the higher spots are frankly, its need for ammunition and the overall learning curve that goes into mastering this particular Hades 2 weapon. I’m still an incredibly big fan of it and feel like fans are going to love using it.

2) Umbral Flames

The power of the Umbral Flames cannot be denied (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Umbral Flames are far and away my favorite weapon in the game. From the long-range, bouncy spheres to the orbiting spheres that come from using it as a spell attack, it’s an incredible weapon. It doesn’t deal as much damage as the Argent Skull or Moonstone Axe, but it is safer to use for sure.

It’s just weaker than the other weapons, that’s its only real downside. It’s also a lot of fun if you have one of the shield-breaking boons with it; those crowds of yellow health bar foes melt in a hurry, while you get nowhere near their attacks. This is the weapon of choice for Hades 2 players who want to play things safe.

1) Witch’s Staff

The Witch's Staff is first, and best (Image via Supergiant Games)

The best weapon in the game, the most reliable weapon, has to be, hands down, the first Hades 2 choice: The Witch’s Staff. It has a decent range, good damage, and also has a long-range arrow cast for its special attack. No matter what range you need to be in, this weapon will have you covered.

The attack animation is quick enough, it does solid damage, and it’s flexible. It’s easily the best weapon in the game for these reasons. You can also get boons to increase its reach, such as Poseidon. He can add a knockback effect, which in turn, also increases your melee reach a bit, thanks to the water effect it adds.

