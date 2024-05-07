How to get Nectar in Hades 2?

Nectar in Hades 2 isn't easy to come by, but it is a prominent element in enhancing your relationships with the characters. Although it may be difficult, you can acquire Nectar through a couple of different avenues.

In Hades 2, gift-giving is a widespread tradition among gods and immortals alike, and this customary offering is adored by nearly all individuals you'll encounter.

Therefore, collecting an ample amount of Nectar is a wise thing to do. Not only does bestowing it upon others result in potent Keepsakes that can aid you during your ventures, but with each gift given, you pave the way for deeper connections with the vibrant cast of characters.

This article will shed light on how you can get Nectar in Hades 2.

What is Nectar in Hades 2?

Nectar can be gifted to allied characters to get rewards (Image via Supergiant Games)

This essential item is gifted to allied characters to boost your relationship levels with them. Approach characters and press the Gift button to offer them Nectar, after selecting it from the list of possible gifts. They will return the favor by giving you a Keepsake, which can greatly aid your runs.

Upon the initial discovery of Nectar, distribute it among numerous characters to swiftly accumulate a small collection of Keepsakes that are interchangeable. Once you find satisfaction in a few Keepsakes, start offering Nectar only to a favorite character to get more valuable rewards.

Best ways to get Nectar in Hades 2

Charon sometimes offers Nectar (Image via Supergiant Games)

Use the Kinship Fortune incantation to unlock Nectar. This opens up Exotic Goods for trade at the Wretched Broker, a shopkeeper at Crossroads. All in all, it leads to unlocking Nectar in the game.

After that, the following are a few ways to get Nectar in Hades 2:

Encounter reward : Get Nectar as a reward in Encounters across all regions after every run. However, it is quite uncommon, which means it should not be expected all the time.

: Get Nectar as a reward in Encounters across all regions after every run. However, it is quite uncommon, which means it should not be expected all the time. Kinship Fortune : Cast this incantation to possibly get a single bottle of Nectar.

: Cast this incantation to possibly get a single bottle of Nectar. Wretched Broker : Cast the Kinship Fortune Incantation to be able to purchase a Nectar for 30 Bones per visit to the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads post-run. It's available once per night.

: Cast the Kinship Fortune Incantation to be able to purchase a Nectar for 30 Bones per visit to the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads post-run. It's available once per night. Charon : Charon sometimes offers Nectar during your runs for 75 gold.

: Charon sometimes offers Nectar during your runs for 75 gold. Harbinger of Doom: Complete the Harbinger of Doom Minor Prophecy quest from the Fated List to receive one Nectar.

While it is certainly beneficial to boost your affinity with the potent mythological entities in Hades 2, it would be considered rather unwise to exhaust all your gold reserves on Nectar.

You need an efficient equilibrium between nurturing affinity and ensuring sustenance. If you have more than enough gold such that a small share can be easily spared, consider purchasing Nectar.

Check out more Hades 2 guides:

|| Best Hades 2 settings for Steam Deck || Hades 2 Early Access details || All Hades 2 Gods confirmed so far || Arcana Cards in Hades 2 ||