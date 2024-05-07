Best Hades 2 settings for Steam Deck (Early Access)

Hades 2 is now out of the technical test phase and has entered an early access stage on PC, Steam Deck, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game is a sequel to the original rogue-like dungeon crawler from 2018. It brings multiple quality updates, including better graphics, gameplay mechanics, and an expanded story. Despite this, the game is quite forgiving on graphics hardware and runs well on the Steam Deck, arguably the weakest of all mainstream handheld gaming consoles.

You can easily get over 60 FPS in the game while playing it on the Deck with some tweaks to the graphics options. If 30 FPS is enough for you, the console can also handle the game at the highest visual quality. Since it's a dungeon crawler and not a first-person shooter, you won't have a significantly worse experience.

In this article, we have listed our settings recommendations for the best experience on the Steam Deck.

Hades 2 settings for best picture quality on Steam Deck

Hades 2 plays quite well on the Deck (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 doesn't ship with a bunch of customizable graphics options unlike most AAA video games. You get only one master control that determines graphics quality. The remaining settings decide the general display options, including resolution, VSync, and others.

We recommend playing with VSync on to eliminate any screen tear that can degrade the experience. Besides, if you are looking for maximum eye candy, the High preset works the best. The game won't run at the best framerates. But, it's still quite playable.

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: High

High Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 1,280 x 800

1,280 x 800 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

Hades 2 settings for best performance on Steam Deck

You can get over 60 FPS by compromising the settings (Image via Steam)

If you are looking for high framerates on the Steam Deck, you'll have to sacrifice the graphics quality. The Low option in the title works the best in this case. The game shoots up to over 60 FPS with this preset applied.

Do note that visual quality takes a noticeable hit if you drop the settings from High to Low. However, if high framerates are all you need, this compromise is worth it.

The detailed settings for high FPS in the game are as follows:

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: Low

Low Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 1,280 x 800

1,280 x 800 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

With the above settings, you can fine-tune your Hades 2 experience on the Steam Deck. The game is optimized well and runs well on the handheld despite its hardware limitations. It doesn't feature the realistic 3D graphics of Gray Zone Warfare (which doesn't play well on the Deck), so this helps with the performance.