How to beat Polyphemus in Hades 2 (Early Access)

In the overworld of Hades 2, a powerful Cyclops awaits - Polyphemus. The name may be familiar to those who are fans of Greek myths, and specifically, the Odyssey. This Cyclops is the one that captured Odysseus and his crew, locking twelve of them up in a cave. Incredibly jealous and violent, he threatens to eat Melinoe when they meet.

Slow, but incredibly powerful, players will have a lot on their hands when they come to Polyphemus in Hades 2. However, if you want to know what attacks he uses, and how to overcome him, we’re here to help.

How to overcome Polyphemus in Hades 2

Just dash on through. (Image via Supergiant Games)

While in the overworld of Hades 2, Polyphemus the Cyclops appears to prevent you from moving past his sheep pen. He’s not really keen on letting anyone through, and would much rather simply eat Melinoe. In many Greek myths, the Cyclopes were outsmarted, but here, you just have to beat him up. He’s slow but incredibly powerful.

Among his attacks is a ground punch that does AOE damage around him, which is telegraphed by him lifting his hand. He’s fond of leaping after that, which deals damage around him and also sends out a red, slow shockwave. You can easily dash through it, to get into range to strike.

He’s prone to doing this attack a few times back-to-back, but can also do close-up melee strikes, such as punches or kicks. Around 75% he becomes invincible - similar to Hecate and other boss fights, and resumes making shockwaves. At this point, Polyphemus in Hades 2 begins summoning creatures from the ground to help him out.

He’ll also do a faster shockwave, but it has a gap or two you can dash into. Once this phase occurs, you also have to watch out for sheep. If he gets one in his hands with his grab attack, he’ll eat it to recover HP. He can similarly grab you, so don’t stand in front of him. Use your weapon to knock the sheep as far away as possible, but this can anger him, and you want to avoid that.

Avoid letting sheep get too close to him! (Image via Supergiant Games)

Once he’s vulnerable again, he’ll do a series of stomps that create short-range shockwaves, making it harder to melee him. At about 45% or so HP, he’ll become invincible again, and force you to deal with his shielded goons. Once he’s dead, claim your Wool crafting reagent and move on.

When it comes to Hades 2 weapons you can use in this fight, there are two real answers, as far as I’m concerned: The Axe, or the Umbral Flames. The Axe hits incredibly hard, but you have to be closer to him. You can, however, focus on dash strikes - their wide arc means you don’t have to be too close to him. If you’re more of a fan of ranged strikes, I’d recommend the powerful Umbral Flames.

Though you have little control over what Boons you get, for Polyphemus in Hades 2, I’d pick anything from Hera that gives Hitch (cursed foe takes damage when other enemies take damage), and anything that enhances my melee strikes - Poseidon and Apollo in particular. Another great find, if you can, is an ability that breaks the shield faster, for his many Adds that swarm the screen.

