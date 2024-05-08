All Familiars in Hades 2 and how to get them

Familiars in Hades 2 are currently obtainable only through playing the game for a good amount of time. Unlocking Familiars also takes quite a few steps to be done before having the little creatures assist you in your quest to defeat Chronos, the Titan of Time. Once unlocked, these Familiars can immensely help you by offering various buffs that come in handy.

This article will give a detailed breakdown of all the necessary steps on how to obtain the currently available Familiars in Hades 2.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

List of steps to unlock Familiars in Hades 2

Erebus's hidden glade will be your starting point to unlock Familiars in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

In order to start the chain of events that will eventually enable you to get access to Familiars in Hades 2, you need to make enough progress in the game to get the incantation Woodsy Lifespring appear in the Cauldron present in the Crossroads. Once you have collected enough Moly and Silver to get this incantation, the quest to unlock Familiars will begin.

The Woodsy Lifespring incantation creates a hidden glade present in the Erebus biome. In this glade, a cat named Toula will be present before you venture into your next encounter. Interact with it before leaving the room.

In subsequent runs, visit the hidden glade and interact with Toula. Upon the third interaction, Hecate will bring up the topic of Familiars the next time you fight her. Defeating her allows the incantation Faith of Familiar Spirits to appear in the Cauldron.

to appear in the Cauldron. Unlocking this incantation requires 2 bottles of Nectar and a Lotus . Casting it will give you the item Witch's Delight which is necessary to turn Toula and Frinos into Familiars.

and a . Casting it will give you the item which is necessary to turn Toula and Frinos into Familiars. Frinos is a frog that appears in the Crossroads which makes it very easy to make him a Familiar compared to Toula who requires more steps to become a Familiar.

The next time you visit Erebus, Toula will have moved away from the hidden glade. You can find Toula in the Rift of Thessaly.

Accessing the Rift of Thessaly requires the incantation Permeation of Witching-Wards which can only be acquired once you learn the recipe Shadow Incantation. This, in turn, requires requires unlocking Shadow in the first place. This means that Toula will take much more time to become your Familiar compared to Frinos.

which can only be acquired once you learn the recipe This, in turn, requires requires unlocking in the first place. This means that Toula will take much more time to become your Familiar compared to Frinos. Once you have obtained this incantation, you can meet Toula soon after the battle against the Guardian in the Rift of Thessaly.

Feed a Witch's Delight to Toula to add the cat to the collection of Familiars in Hades 2.

Abilities of Familiars in Hades 2

Toula isn't the most reliable or powerful Familiar in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Once you have got Frinos and Toula on your side as Familiars, they can be used in your future runs by equipping them at the Training Grounds.

Given below are all the abilities that Frinos and Toula have at their disposal.

Frinos

Allows you to use the Tablet of Peace

Grants 10 bonus life

Takes a ranged shot instead of Melinoë if she were to be damaged

Toula

Grants a bonus Death Defiance and restores 10 health for Melinoë

Allows you to use the Rod of Fishing

Deals 99 damage to an enemy nearby if you sprint near Toula

Frinos is the more consistent and safer option. While Toula does provide a Death Defiance, it is quite easily obtainable through other means. The damage also isn't useful in more tough encounters as you progress through the run. Frinos, on the other hand, provides good defensive capabilities and can allow you to survive rough scenarios.

