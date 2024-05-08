Hades 2: How to farm Bronze Nodes

Bronze Nodes are one of the important resources that you will get to farm in Hades 2. They are required to upgrade your weapon aspects and are one of the harder materials to get in the game. You will not be able to get your hands on Bronze by just completing encounters. Unlike the Psyche or Ash, Bronze is an item that you get later on in a run. The longer your run lasts, the more Bronze you will acquire in the game.

This Hades 2 guide will therefore go over how you will be able to farm more Bronze in Supergiant Games’ latest tile.

How to get more Bronze in Hades 2

Make the Permeation of Witching-Wards (Image via Supergiant Games)

To farm a lot of Bronze in Hades 2 you will need to follow these steps:

Keep progressing through the main storyline till you reach and complete the Oceanus level.

Now you will meet Hermes, who will ask you to visit Olympus. You will eventually face off against Hecate, and after beating her (in one of the encounters) she will talk about unlocking the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation by vising Olympus.

You will not need to unlock the Shadow Extraction Spell, for which you will need: Ash x30, Psyche x30, and Fate Fabric x30.

Now for the Permeation of Witching-Wards, you will need: Cinder x1, Shadow x1, and Moly Flowers x3.

Once you have the ingredients make your way to the Cauldron and interact with it. Here, under the Alchemy tab, you will get the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation. This will let you enter the Warded Gateways. Head to the weapons room and you will see a staircase has unlocked.

Bronze in Hades 2 can be found in Olympus or the Surface world. Just make sure that you have a Crescent Pick to harvest the nodes. These nodes will be displayed on the map during an encounter.

As Melinow is a child of Hades, much like Zagreus, she will be unable to survive longer outside the underworld. This is why a barrier called the Warded Gateways will initially prevent her from visiting Olympus and the Surface World.

Warded Gateway (Image via Supergiant Games)

For this, you will first need to learn the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation before you can get your hands on a good chunk of Bronze.

The effects of the spell last for only a few minutes, so you will need to be fast when farming Bronze in Hades 2.