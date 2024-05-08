All Reagents, Greeneries, Indulgences in Hades 2 (Early Access)

Hades 2 throws players back into the depths of the Underworld. You play as Melinoe with the goal of battling your way through the procedurally generated labyrinth while utilizing various resources and collectibles to gain an edge in your journey.

The three crucial items for your survival are the Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences. Reagents are used for incantations and Arcana Cards, Greeneries provide temporary buffs and healing, and Indulgences are used to strengthen your relationships and access Charon’s Delivery Service.

In this guide, we will list all the Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences present in Hades 2 and how you can get them.

List of all materials in Hades 2

List of all Reagents and how to find them

You can come across Reagents by simply defeating enemies (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can come across Reagents in by simply clearing enemy encounters, gathering tools, or visiting the wretched broker.

Here’s a list of all Rsseagents:

Reagents How to find Bone a. Earned by completing challenges in Erebus and beyond. b. Dropped when using a weapon with Grave Thrust c. You can also trade it with the Wretched Broker. Ashes a. Obtained as a reward for beating challenges in Erebus and beyond. b. Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Psyche a. Obtained as a reward for completing challenges in Erebus and beyond. b. Can be traded with the Wretched Broker. Found by using the Tablet of Peace on Lost Shades. Fate Fabric Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Silver Mined using Crescent Pick in Erebus. Limestone Mined using Crescent Pick in Oceanus. Glassrock Mined using Crescent Pick in the Mourning Fields. Marble Mined using Crescent Pick in Tartarus. Bronze Mined using Crescent Pick from deposits near the City of Ephyra. Iron Mined using Crescent Pick from Deposits near the Rift of Thessaly. Plasma Mined using Crescent Pick in Chaos. Cinder Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of Erebus. Pearl Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of Oceanus. Tears Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of the Mourning Fields. Z-Sand Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of Tartarus. Wool Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of the City of Ephyra. Darkness Can be picked by hand in Chaos. Shadow Crafted in Cauldron using Shadow Extraction. Moon Dust a. Can trade with Wretched Broker. b. Crafted in the Cauldron using recipes like Moonlit Essence from Shadow. Star Dust Obtained by completing Chaos Trials in the Pitch-Black Stone. Rubbish Clean up after meeting Eris in the Crossroads.

List of all Greeneries and how to find them

Greeneries can be found in the Digging Spots spread across the game (Image via Supergiant Games)

Greeneries are used with incantations. These are plants and seeds that can be collected while exploring or grown from Digging Spots.

Here’s a list of all Greeneries:

Greeneries How to find Moly Collected by hand in Erebus. Nightshade Can be grown in the Crossroads using Nightshade Seeds. Nightshade Seeds Found in Digging Spots in Erebus using the Silver Spade. Deathcap Collected by hand in Erebus or areas with Rainfall. Mystery Seed a. Found in rare Digging Spots by using the Silver Spade in different Regions. b. Through Plentiful Forge, a Boon of Demeter. Lotus Collected by hand in Oceanus. Cattail Grown in Crossroads by planting Cattail Seeds. Cattail Seeds Found in Oceanus by using Silver Spade on Digging Spots. Myrtle Collected by hand in the Mourning Fields. Wheat Grown in Crossroads using Wheat Seeds. Wheat Seeds Found in Digging Spots by using the Silver Spade in the Mourning Fields. Shaderoot Collected by hand in Tartarus. Poppy Griown in the Crossroads using Poppy Seeds. Poppy Seeds Found in Tartarus by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots. Moss Collected by hand on the Surface near the City of Ephyra. Garlic Griown in the Crossroads using Garlic Cloves. Garlic Cloves Found in the Surface near the City of Ephyra by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots. Driftwood Collected by hand in the Rift of Thessaly. Mandrake Root Grown in the Crossroads using Mandrake Seeds. Mandrake Seeds Found in Digging Spots near the Rift of Thessaly using the Silver Spade. Thalamus a. Rarely found in the depths of Chaos. b. Grown in the Crossroads using Origin Seeds. Origin Seeds Found in Chaos by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots. Golden Apple Obtained as a reward for defeating the Guardian of the Rift of Thessaly.

List of all Indulgences and how to find them

Indulgences can be used to unlock Charon's Delivery service (Image via Supergiant Games)

These items are required to strengthen your relationship and access Charon’s Delivery service. Indulges can be acquired by using a variety of methods in the game.

Here's a list of all Indulgences:

Indulgences How to find Nectar a. Obtained as a reward for clearing challenging encounters in Erebus and beyond. b. Obtainable through trade with the Wretched Broker. Bath Salts a. Can be traded with the Wretched Broker. b. Found in special Digging Spots using Silver Spade across different regions. Ambrosia Can be traded with the Wretched Broker. Witch’s Delight Crafted in Cauldron using the recipe for Beast-Loved Morsel. Obol Points Earned every time you spend 1,000 Gold Crowns.

This covers all the Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences in the game. As you explore deeper into the Underworld, you'll likely discover new ways to utilize these resources and overcome the different challenges this title has to offer.

