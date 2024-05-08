All Reagents, Greeneries, Indulgences in Hades 2 (Early Access)

By Ayush Soni
Modified May 08, 2024 12:34 GMT
Here
Here's a list of all the materials present in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 throws players back into the depths of the Underworld. You play as Melinoe with the goal of battling your way through the procedurally generated labyrinth while utilizing various resources and collectibles to gain an edge in your journey.

The three crucial items for your survival are the Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences. Reagents are used for incantations and Arcana Cards, Greeneries provide temporary buffs and healing, and Indulgences are used to strengthen your relationships and access Charon’s Delivery Service.

In this guide, we will list all the Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences present in Hades 2 and how you can get them.

List of all materials in Hades 2

List of all Reagents and how to find them

You can come across Reagents by simply defeating enemies (Image via Supergiant Games)
You can come across Reagents by simply defeating enemies (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can come across Reagents in by simply clearing enemy encounters, gathering tools, or visiting the wretched broker.

Here’s a list of all Rsseagents:

Reagents

How to find

Bone

a. Earned by completing challenges in Erebus and beyond.

b. Dropped when using a weapon with Grave Thrust

c. You can also trade it with the Wretched Broker.

Ashes

a. Obtained as a reward for beating challenges in Erebus and beyond.

b. Can trade with the Wretched Broker.

Psyche

a. Obtained as a reward for completing challenges in Erebus and beyond.

b. Can be traded with the Wretched Broker. Found by using the Tablet of Peace on Lost Shades.

Fate Fabric

Can trade with the Wretched Broker.

Silver

Mined using Crescent Pick in Erebus.

Limestone

Mined using Crescent Pick in Oceanus.

Glassrock

Mined using Crescent Pick in the Mourning Fields.

Marble

Mined using Crescent Pick in Tartarus.

Bronze

Mined using Crescent Pick from deposits near the City of Ephyra.

Iron

Mined using Crescent Pick from Deposits near the Rift of Thessaly.

Plasma

Mined using Crescent Pick in Chaos.

Cinder

Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of Erebus.

Pearl

Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of Oceanus.

Tears

Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of the Mourning Fields.

Z-Sand

Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of Tartarus.

Wool

Obtained as a reward for defeating Guardian of the City of Ephyra.

Darkness

Can be picked by hand in Chaos.

Shadow

Crafted in Cauldron using Shadow Extraction.

Moon Dust

a. Can trade with Wretched Broker.

b. Crafted in the Cauldron using recipes like Moonlit Essence from Shadow.

Star Dust

Obtained by completing Chaos Trials in the Pitch-Black Stone.

Rubbish

Clean up after meeting Eris in the Crossroads.

List of all Greeneries and how to find them

Greeneries can be found in the Digging Spots spread across the game (Image via Supergiant Games)
Greeneries can be found in the Digging Spots spread across the game (Image via Supergiant Games)

Greeneries are used with incantations. These are plants and seeds that can be collected while exploring or grown from Digging Spots.

Here’s a list of all Greeneries:

Greeneries

How to find

Moly

Collected by hand in Erebus.

Nightshade

Can be grown in the Crossroads using Nightshade Seeds.

Nightshade Seeds

Found in Digging Spots in Erebus using the Silver Spade.

Deathcap

Collected by hand in Erebus or areas with Rainfall.

Mystery Seed

a. Found in rare Digging Spots by using the Silver Spade in different Regions.

b. Through Plentiful Forge, a Boon of Demeter.

Lotus

Collected by hand in Oceanus.

Cattail

Grown in Crossroads by planting Cattail Seeds.

Cattail Seeds

Found in Oceanus by using Silver Spade on Digging Spots.

Myrtle

Collected by hand in the Mourning Fields.

Wheat

Grown in Crossroads using Wheat Seeds.

Wheat Seeds

Found in Digging Spots by using the Silver Spade in the Mourning Fields.

Shaderoot

Collected by hand in Tartarus.

Poppy

Griown in the Crossroads using Poppy Seeds.

Poppy Seeds

Found in Tartarus by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots.

Moss

Collected by hand on the Surface near the City of Ephyra.

Garlic

Griown in the Crossroads using Garlic Cloves.

Garlic Cloves

Found in the Surface near the City of Ephyra by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots.

Driftwood

Collected by hand in the Rift of Thessaly.

Mandrake Root

Grown in the Crossroads using Mandrake Seeds.

Mandrake Seeds

Found in Digging Spots near the Rift of Thessaly using the Silver Spade.

Thalamus

a. Rarely found in the depths of Chaos.

b. Grown in the Crossroads using Origin Seeds.

Origin Seeds

Found in Chaos by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots.

Golden Apple

Obtained as a reward for defeating the Guardian of the Rift of Thessaly.

List of all Indulgences and how to find them

Indulgences can be used to unlock Charon&#039;s Delivery service (Image via Supergiant Games)
Indulgences can be used to unlock Charon's Delivery service (Image via Supergiant Games)

These items are required to strengthen your relationship and access Charon’s Delivery service. Indulges can be acquired by using a variety of methods in the game.

Here's a list of all Indulgences:

Indulgences

How to find

Nectar

a. Obtained as a reward for clearing challenging encounters in Erebus and beyond.

b. Obtainable through trade with the Wretched Broker.

Bath Salts

a. Can be traded with the Wretched Broker.

b. Found in special Digging Spots using Silver Spade across different regions.

Ambrosia

Can be traded with the Wretched Broker.

Witch’s Delight

Crafted in Cauldron using the recipe for Beast-Loved Morsel.

Obol Points

Earned every time you spend 1,000 Gold Crowns.

This covers all the Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences in the game. As you explore deeper into the Underworld, you'll likely discover new ways to utilize these resources and overcome the different challenges this title has to offer.

Check out more Hades 2 articles here:

How to get Death Defiance || How to upgrade Grasp to equip more Arcana Cards? || Where to find Tablet of Peace to Compel Shades

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी