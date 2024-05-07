How to upgrade Grasp in Hades 2 to equip more Arcana Cards? (Early Access)

Grasp is a new function in Hades 2, which allows Melinoe to take advantage of more of her Arcana Cards at once. Unlike Zagreus, Melinoe has the power to use a system similar to the modern-day Tarot, with each equipped card granting specific, useful powers. However, players can only use so many of them at a time, depending on the cost of that card once it’s been unlocked.

Although it will take time, players can upgrade their Grasp in Hades 2, so they can further equip even more Arcana Cards. Thankfully, unlike Arcana Cards, which require Ashes to purchase, this system uses a different resource: Psyche.

How to upgrade Grasp in Hades 2

You'll spend quite a bit of Psyche on these upgrades (Image via Supergiant Games)

You need the resource known as Psyche to upgrade your Grasp in Hades 2. This is rewarded in a few ways and can be purchased from the Wretched Vendor. If you want to upgrade this feature, it’s done in the same place you unlock Arcana Cards.

You can see your current Grip stat on the right side of the screen, once you’re in the Arcana Card menu. You can find this south of the main screen of The Crossroads, down in Schelemeus’ Training Room. Just meditate on the spot near the entrance, and you’ll see a list pop up.

All the Arcana Cards you’ve unlocked so far are here, and if you hover over them, you’ll see an “Activate” or “Deactivate” in the bottom right corner. Activating cards uses Grasp, seen on the right side of the screen in the green meter.

When you want to upgrade your Grasp in Hades too, click on or move your cursor over to Melinoe’s portrait in the Arcana Card screen. You’ll see “Grasp of the Arcana” on the screen, and the cost below that. If you can afford it, press the activate key, and you’ll gain more Grasp, just like that.

How to farm Psyche in Hades 2

This tool is focused solely on farming Psyche (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can gain Psyche in Hades 2 in a few ways. If you have spare Bones, you can spend them on Psyche, but it can get very costly; this requires 30 Bones for 5 Psyche. That’s probably not going to be worth it to many players.

One of the best ways I recommend to get Psyche is to purchase and equip the Tablet of Peace tool. It costs 5 Silver and 5 Psyche to make, but you can use it to compel Lone Shades in your runs to join you at The Crossroads - this grants Psyche as a reward. You can also look out for rooms with the green Psyche icon in your run as another way for quick rewards.

Hades 2 is now in Early Access, giving players the ability to dive into this roguelike using the powers of Melinoe. If you’re going to dive deep into the Underworld, don’t forget to take along powers like Death Defiance.