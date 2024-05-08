Where to find Tablet of Peace to Compel Shades in Hades 2? (Early Access)

The Tablet of Peace is an important tool in Hades 2. It allows players to Compel Shades to return to The Crossroads, and ultimately, is a way to farm Psyche - a much-needed resource. Depending on how a player approaches the game, it shouldn’t take more than a few runs to start working towards this incredibly useful tool.

Unfortunately, players can’t immediately focus on the Tablet of Peace in Hades 2, as it requires another tool first. If you aren’t sure of what to do, look no further. Let’s dive into this topic and start compelling Shades.

How to make Tablet of Peace in Hades 2

This tool is important, but easy to make, thankfully (Image via Supergiant Games)

If you want the Tablet of Peace in Hades 2, you will initially need five Silver and five Psyche. Both are resources found in the runs you’ll do into the Underworld, but you can also trade Bones for the Psyche at the Wretched Vendor, much like you can other resources like Ashes.

If you want Silver though, you must first make and equip the Crescent Pick, which only takes one Ash. It’s incredibly easy to get, as you can trade for it or get it as a reward in your Underworld runs. You create both tools down in Schelemele’s training area. Once you’ve made the item in question, walk over to its icon nearby, and press the activation button to equip it.

From there, it’s just a matter of playing until you get five Silver, mined off of large outcroppings of rocks. Once you’ve equipped the tablet, you can make the Tablet of Peace in Hades 2, and start playing a new mini-game.

How to use Tablet of Peace in Hades 2

This mini-game is a very easy one - but you'll get one do-over if you mess up. (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Tablet of Peace in Hades is used to Compel Shades to The Crossroads, which rewards you with Psyche. This material component is incredibly useful since it is what you need to improve your Grasp and equip more Arcana Cards.

Equip the tablet, head into the Underworld, and look for the green Shade NPCs. Walk up to one and you should see a button to interact with them. If you have the upgrade that shows you where materials are post-battle, you’ll see a blue line that leads to these Shades.

The mini-game is simple: The game will show you buttons to press and hold - usually one, but occasionally both buttons (L2/R2 on a PlayStation 5 controller, LT/RT on an Xbox controller, LMB/RMB on a mouse). Do this until all the circles glow blue, and you’ll succeed.

