All door symbols in Hades 2, explained

When embarking on a run in Hades 2, your progression will be intertwined with uncovering rewards concealed behind locked doors. Notably, each of the doors is marked with distinct symbols.

There can be multiple doors in an area. The symbols in them directly denote the specific reward you can find inside those doors. While typically straightforward, some players might find themselves perplexed by the symbol's actual representation.

This comprehensive guide aims to decode all door symbols featured in Hades 2 and explain their varied facets, such as resources and divine boons.

All door symbols in Hades 2 and their significance

Some of the door symbols in Hades 2 signify resources, while others represent various Gods and the boon you can get on a certain level. However, you have to kill all the enemies on that level first.

Notably, if any symbol bears a white skull underneath, be prepared to face a mini-boss at that level. A red skull is an indicator of main boss encounters. The gates also feature the reward you can get after clearing them.

Here are all the different door symbols available in the title:

1) Ashes

The door symbol for Ashes (Image via Supergiant Games)

If you complete Encounters, you can receive +5 Ashes. These can be used to upgrade Arcana Cards in Hades 2.

2) Bones

The door symbol for Bones (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can gain +50 Bones in this region after killing the enemies. The Wretched Broker uses Bones as currency. After unlocking the Broker’s shop, you can exchange Bones for various useful items.

3) Centaur Heart

The door symbol for Centaur Heart (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can get +25 to your max health and heal for that amount. Getting these items early in your run is quite helpful during chaotic boss fights.

4) Charon

The door symbol for Charon's Shop (Image via Supergiant Games)

This symbol signifies Charon’s Shop, where you can buy resources, Boons, and more. Furthermore, the items you can buy spawn randomly each time. So, it's essential to have a good amount of gold before entering this area.

5) Gold

The door symbol for Gold (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can receive 100 Coins after clearing this area. Subsequently, you can trade with Charon for resources or health, sometimes Boons, and other materials.

6) Magick

The door symbol for Magick (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can gain a +30 permanent Magick upgrade here. If you rely heavily on Special attacks, upgrading the Magick bar can be helpful.

7) Nectar

The door symbol for Nectar (Image via Supergiant Games)

This area will grant you one bottle of Nectar in Hades 2. You can gift this item to allied characters to boost your relationship levels with them and get subsequent rewards.

8) Pom of Power

The door symbol for Pom of Power (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can get Pom of Power inside this door, and consuming it increases the power of a boon of your choice.

9) Psyche

The door symbol for Psyche (Image via Supergiant Games)

Finishing the Encounter will grant you Psyche. It can be used at the Altar of Ashes to increase the Grasp amount. This lets you equip more Arcana Cards, making it easier for you during battles.

All boons symbols in Hades 2

All boons symbols (Image via Supergiant Games)

In Hades 2, boons are bestowed blessings from the gods, meant to augment the player's abilities in different manners and only for that particular run. Typically, they can be acquired as payoffs after cleaning out a room's Encounters or bought from Charon's store.

The following are all available boons:

Symbols Rewards Aphrodite boons Healing/damage/weak curses on enemies Apollo boons Daze on enemies Daedalus boons Weapon upgrade Demeter boons Frost attacks Hephaestus boons Increases damage Hestia Pyro damage Poseidon boons Water damage



Selene boons Hex usages Zeus boons Lightning damage

Gods in Hades 2 offer different thematic boons that relate to their powers, presenting a choice between offense, defense, or status effects based on player preference. Thus, choose wisely to inherit the specific power you need. Following that, you can combo and deal an enormous amount of damage to enemies.

Sometimes, you may also encounter a door with two boon symbols on it. In such cases, you have to select one of two distinct boons. Regardless of what you pick, one god will grow wrathful and launch an assault on you, together with hordes of foes. Although perilous, these rooms yield dual rewards.

Furthermore, the Chaos Portals grant access to Chaos's realm, where you can select from three skills that entail taking a small debuff in exchange for a greater advantage in the long run.

What are the hand symbols in Hades 2?

The door with the hand symbols (Image via Supergiant Games)

If you enter the door with hand symbols in Hades 2, it will feature different merchants in each region. They will offer you additional buffs free of charge.

Here are all the merchants found in the game based on locations:

Erebus : Arachne's Silken clothing.

: Arachne's Silken clothing. Oceanus : Narcissus Second-Hand gifts.

: Narcissus Second-Hand gifts. Mourning Fields : Plaintive Echoes.

: Plaintive Echoes. Tartarus : Hades Boon.

: Hades Boon. City of Ephyra : Medea's nightly curses.

: Medea's nightly curses. Rift of Thessaly: Circe's changes and fortunes.

This concludes our guide for the door symbols in Hades 2.

