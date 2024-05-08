All door symbols in Hades 2, explained

When embarking on a run in Hades 2, your progression will be intertwined with uncovering rewards concealed behind locked doors. Notably, each of the doors is marked with distinct symbols.
There can be multiple doors in an area. The symbols in them directly denote the specific reward you can find inside those doors. While typically straightforward, some players might find themselves perplexed by the symbol's actual representation.
This comprehensive guide aims to decode all door symbols featured in Hades 2 and explain their varied facets, such as resources and divine boons.
All door symbols in Hades 2 and their significance
Some of the door symbols in Hades 2 signify resources, while others represent various Gods and the boon you can get on a certain level. However, you have to kill all the enemies on that level first.
Notably, if any symbol bears a white skull underneath, be prepared to face a mini-boss at that level. A red skull is an indicator of main boss encounters. The gates also feature the reward you can get after clearing them.
Here are all the different door symbols available in the title:
1) Ashes
If you complete Encounters, you can receive +5 Ashes. These can be used to upgrade Arcana Cards in Hades 2.
2) Bones
You can gain +50 Bones in this region after killing the enemies. The Wretched Broker uses Bones as currency. After unlocking the Broker’s shop, you can exchange Bones for various useful items.
3) Centaur Heart
You can get +25 to your max health and heal for that amount. Getting these items early in your run is quite helpful during chaotic boss fights.
4) Charon
This symbol signifies Charon’s Shop, where you can buy resources, Boons, and more. Furthermore, the items you can buy spawn randomly each time. So, it's essential to have a good amount of gold before entering this area.
5) Gold
You can receive 100 Coins after clearing this area. Subsequently, you can trade with Charon for resources or health, sometimes Boons, and other materials.
6) Magick
You can gain a +30 permanent Magick upgrade here. If you rely heavily on Special attacks, upgrading the Magick bar can be helpful.
7) Nectar
This area will grant you one bottle of Nectar in Hades 2. You can gift this item to allied characters to boost your relationship levels with them and get subsequent rewards.
8) Pom of Power
You can get Pom of Power inside this door, and consuming it increases the power of a boon of your choice.
9) Psyche
Finishing the Encounter will grant you Psyche. It can be used at the Altar of Ashes to increase the Grasp amount. This lets you equip more Arcana Cards, making it easier for you during battles.
All boons symbols in Hades 2
In Hades 2, boons are bestowed blessings from the gods, meant to augment the player's abilities in different manners and only for that particular run. Typically, they can be acquired as payoffs after cleaning out a room's Encounters or bought from Charon's store.
The following are all available boons:
Gods in Hades 2 offer different thematic boons that relate to their powers, presenting a choice between offense, defense, or status effects based on player preference. Thus, choose wisely to inherit the specific power you need. Following that, you can combo and deal an enormous amount of damage to enemies.
Sometimes, you may also encounter a door with two boon symbols on it. In such cases, you have to select one of two distinct boons. Regardless of what you pick, one god will grow wrathful and launch an assault on you, together with hordes of foes. Although perilous, these rooms yield dual rewards.
Furthermore, the Chaos Portals grant access to Chaos's realm, where you can select from three skills that entail taking a small debuff in exchange for a greater advantage in the long run.
What are the hand symbols in Hades 2?
If you enter the door with hand symbols in Hades 2, it will feature different merchants in each region. They will offer you additional buffs free of charge.
Here are all the merchants found in the game based on locations:
- Erebus: Arachne's Silken clothing.
- Oceanus: Narcissus Second-Hand gifts.
- Mourning Fields: Plaintive Echoes.
- Tartarus: Hades Boon.
- City of Ephyra: Medea's nightly curses.
- Rift of Thessaly: Circe's changes and fortunes.
This concludes our guide for the door symbols in Hades 2.
