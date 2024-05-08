The Root-Stalker in Hades 2 is the earliest mini-boss you will encounter. This enemy is found in Erebus, the game's first biome, and poses a major challenge to those just getting started. With its beefy armor and annoying abilities, the Root-Stalker will take a little bit of practice to effectively get past it without taking too much damage.

However, certain methods and techniques can be used to make this fight significantly easier and allow you to save a lot of health for the main boss of the area, Hecate.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Root-Stalker in Hades 2

The Root-Stalker poses a potent challenge in the early runs of a playthrough (Image via Supergiant Games)

To check whether you can go up against the Root-Stalker in Hades 2, notice the small skull symbol on the door before your next encounter. This fight is tricky as it is essentially a 2v1 where you have the big Root-Stalker itself in the center of the arena and an overgrown thorny vine that attacks from beneath.

In what is essentially a budget edition of the Theseus and Asterius boss fight from Hades, the primary issue is the armor that the Root-Stalker and its trusty overgrown vine have, which is tough to break early into the game as you lack the upgrades to have good firepower. This is where some important tips and tricks against this boss can come in handy.

Patience is your best friend in this fight. The Root-Stalker in Hades 2 has fairly telegraphed but hard-hitting attacks, which makes dodging and taking potshots the most effective strategy

Focus on taking down the thorny vine, dwelling underneath the arena, when it pops up to attack.

When the thorny vine burrows itself, focus on dealing quick damage to the Root-Stalker before retreating and dodging attacks.

Taking the thorny vine down early ensures you have more space to maneuver to dodge the Root-Stalker's attacks later on.

Once the thorny vine is down, focus on unleashing your Hex attacks on the Root-Stalker to deplete its armor

The Root-Stalker in Hades 2 is essentially another mob enemy once its armor is down. Defeating the eldritch abomination becomes very easy after this point as a few Hex attacks should do the trick.

The abovementioned tips and tricks should ensure you have an easy time dealing with the Root-Stalker in Hades 2

