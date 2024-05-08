All Keepsakes in Hades 2 and how to unlock them

Keepsakes in Hades 2 are powerful items that offer various benefits when equipped during your journey in the Underworld. These special items provide passive bonuses like increasing Magick restoration, restoring health, or dealing increased damage. They can significantly change your playstyle by unlocking the true potential of your builds.

This guide will go through all the Keepsakes in Hades 2 and how to get them so that you can have an easier time navigating through the Underworld.

How to unlock Keepsakes in Hades 2

To unlock Keepsakes, you'll first need to acquire Nectar in Hades 2. This item can be obtained in the Underworld by passing through the doors marked with its symbol or by purchasing one from Wretched Broker.

Once you have Nectar in your inventory, simply interact with an NPC who accepts gifts and choose the "Gift" option. For giving the item, you’ll receive a Keepsake in return.

List of all Keepsakes in Hades 2 and how to get them

Hades 2 has 27 Keepsakes that you can acquire, each with its unique passive effects that can substantially change the way you make progress in this title. Moreover, these items can be ranked.

All Keepsakes start at 1-star. You can upgrade them to rank 2 by having it equipped for 25 successful encounters and to rank 3 by winning another 50 encounters.

Here’s a list of all Keepsakes:

Keepsake Effect at 1-star Effect per rank How to get Silver Wheel After using Magick, restores Magick over 3 seconds for up to a total of 1,000 magic. 1-star: 1,000 2-star: 1,500 3-star: - Give Nectar to Hecate at the Crossroads. Luckier Tooth After you fall to 0 Life, automatically restore 51 Healing once this night. 1-star: 51 2-star: 76 3-star: 101 Give Nectar to Schelemeus at Crossroads. Knuckle Bones The next Guardian loses -5% Life. You take -15% damage from Guardians. 1-star: -5%, -15% 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Odysseus at Crossroads. Ghost Onion Whenever you exit a Location, fully restore your Life, up to a total of 50 Healing this night. 1-star: 50 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Dora at the Crossroads. Engraved Pin After you fall to 0 Life, become Impervious for 10 Sec. If no foes remain, restore 30 Life. 1-star: 10, 30 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Moros at Crossroads. Evil Eye Deal +20% damage to the last foe that vanquished you. 1-star: +20% 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Nemesis at the Crossroads. Discordant Bell After each Encounter, you deal +0.5% damage but also take that much more. 1-star: 0.5% 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Eris at the Crossroads. Gold Purse Gain +100 Gold Coins once this night. 1-star: +100 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Charon. Metallic Droplet You move, strike, and Channel 20% faster for the next 200 Sec. 1-star: 20%, 200 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Hermes. White Antler While you have no more than 30 Life, you have a +20% chance to deal Critical damage. 1-star: 30, +20% 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Artemis. Moon Beam You gain +1 upgrades for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find. 1-star: +1 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Selene. Cloud Bangle A Boon of Zeus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessing once this night. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Zeus. Iridescent Fan A Boon of Hera is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Hera. Vivid Sea A Boon of Poseidon is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Poseidon. Barley Sheaf A Boon of Demeter is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Demeter Purest Hope A Boon of Apollo is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Apollo. Beautiful Mirror A Boon of Aphrodite is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Aphrodite. Adamant Shard A Boon of Hephaestus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Hephaestus. Everlasting Ember A Boon of Hestia is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Hestia. Lion Fang Deal +30% bonus damage, but lose 5% of this after each Encounter. 1-star: +30%, 5% 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Heracles. Silken Sash Gain +20 Armor. While you have at least 1 Armor, gain +2 Armor after each Location. 1-star: +2 2-star: +2 3-star: - Give Nectar to Arachne. Aromatic Phial Fountains restore +20 Life. The next makes 1 random Common Boon of yours Rare. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Narcissus. Concave Stone After choosing a Boon, 25% of the time randomly take 1 more, once this night. 1-star: 25% 2-star: 50% 3-star: - Give Nectar to Echo. Experimental Hammer Gain 1 random Daedalus Hammer that lasts for 10 Encounters. 1-star: 10 2-star: - 3-star: - Give Nectar to Icarus. Transcendent Embryo Gain a random Common Chaos blessing once this night. Every 8 Encounters, replace it. 1-star: Common 2-star: Rare 3-star: Epic Give Nectar to Primordial Chaos.

That completes our list of all the Keepsakes in the game. Experimenting with different ones will allow you to discover various playstyles and item synergies till you find a perfect Keepsake that suits your gameplay.

