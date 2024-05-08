All Keepsakes in Hades 2 and how to unlock them

Keepsake
Effect at 1-star
Effect per rank
How to get
Silver Wheel
After using Magick, restores Magick over 3 seconds for up to a total of 1,000 magic.
1-star: 1,000
2-star: 1,500
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Hecate at the Crossroads.
Luckier Tooth
After you fall to 0 Life, automatically restore 51 Healing once this night.
1-star: 51
2-star: 76
3-star: 101
Give Nectar to Schelemeus at Crossroads.
Knuckle Bones
The next Guardian loses -5% Life. You take -15% damage from Guardians.
1-star: -5%, -15%
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Odysseus at Crossroads.
Ghost Onion
Whenever you exit a Location, fully restore your Life, up to a total of 50 Healing this night.
1-star: 50
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Dora at the Crossroads.
Engraved Pin
After you fall to 0 Life, become Impervious for 10 Sec. If no foes remain, restore 30 Life.
1-star: 10, 30
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Moros at Crossroads.
Evil Eye
Deal +20% damage to the last foe that vanquished you.
1-star: +20%
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Nemesis at the Crossroads.
Discordant Bell
After each Encounter, you deal +0.5% damage but also take that much more.
1-star: 0.5%
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Eris at the Crossroads.
Gold Purse
Gain +100 Gold Coins once this night.
1-star: +100
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Charon.
Metallic Droplet
You move, strike, and Channel 20% faster for the next 200 Sec.
1-star: 20%, 200
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Hermes.
White Antler
While you have no more than 30 Life, you have a +20% chance to deal Critical damage.
1-star: 30, +20%
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Artemis.
Moon Beam
You gain +1 upgrades for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find.
1-star: +1
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Selene.
Cloud Bangle
A Boon of Zeus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessing once this night.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Zeus.
Iridescent Fan
A Boon of Hera is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Hera.
Vivid Sea
A Boon of Poseidon is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Poseidon.
Barley Sheaf
A Boon of Demeter is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Demeter
Purest Hope
A Boon of Apollo is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Apollo.
Beautiful Mirror
A Boon of Aphrodite is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Aphrodite.
Adamant Shard
A Boon of Hephaestus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Hephaestus.
Everlasting Ember
A Boon of Hestia is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Hestia.
Lion Fang
Deal +30% bonus damage, but lose 5% of this after each Encounter.
1-star: +30%, 5%
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Heracles.
Silken Sash
Gain +20 Armor. While you have at least 1 Armor, gain +2 Armor after each Location.
1-star: +2
2-star: +2
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Arachne.
Aromatic Phial
Fountains restore +20 Life. The next makes 1 random Common Boon of yours Rare.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Narcissus.
Concave Stone
After choosing a Boon, 25% of the time randomly take 1 more, once this night.
1-star: 25%
2-star: 50%
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Echo.
Experimental Hammer
Gain 1 random Daedalus Hammer that lasts for 10 Encounters.
1-star: 10
2-star: -
3-star: -
Give Nectar to Icarus.
Transcendent Embryo
Gain a random Common Chaos blessing once this night. Every 8 Encounters, replace it.
1-star: Common
2-star: Rare
3-star: Epic
Give Nectar to Primordial Chaos.