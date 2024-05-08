Can you play Hades 2 on Steam Deck?

With Supergiant Games' latest offering out now, many fans wonder about Hades 2 on Steam Deck. The iconic handheld PC from Valve is the perfect platform for indie games on the go, especially due to the games' often lightweight nature. The original 2020 offering from the developer is also a popular pick for gamers to enjoy on the Steam Deck.

So logically, it should follow that the sequel should have a good turnout as well. However, Hades 2 is in Early Access as of this writing, so things can always go either way.

Is Hades 2 on Steam Deck in a playable state?

Thankfully, yes. The game has been Steam Deck Verified as per the official Supergiant Games FAQ for Hades 2. The Verified green tick, according to Valve, is the highest compatibility status available for their handheld PC. This means whether players choose to purchase the game now in its early access state, or later during the 1.0 launch, they will have a great experience regardless.

Players who want to dive into Hades 2 on Steam Deck right now should not face any issues, besides those under its active-development status. Despite that, it remains a polished experience even at this point. This is further amplified by the relatively low system requirements for Hades 2. Coupled with the ergonomic controller layout of the device, executing complex actions is a breeze.

This is because Hades 2 is a challenging game when it comes to the core gameplay. Just like in the first title, players can expect to ace off against powerful foes and screen-filling projectiles that will test their reflexes and skills. Given the low-spec requirements, players should also be able to maintain a solid frame rate across the board when playing.

In fact, as per YouTuber Steam Deck gaming, getting the game running at a solid 120 FPS at the native 1200x800 resolution of the device while at High settings is very much feasible. It honestly cannot get any better than this and just shows the extremely high level of effort that has gone into ensuring Hades 2 on Steam Deck and even PC, in general, is as polished as can be.

Hades 2 is out right now for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store under the Early Access label.