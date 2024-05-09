Who is Arachne and how do you change dresses in Hades 2?

In Hades 2, Arachne is a companion who bestows a unique boon to Melinoe. Like every other character in the game, Arachne is also inspired by ancient Greek mythology. Here, she appears as a friendly character to the protagonist. Her affliction towards Melinoe can also be interpreted as a romantic crush. There are many old and new gods in Hades 2 as well as a new set of companions and side characters.

Among them one that won my heart the most is Arachne. This little spider is very reminiscent of Dusa in the first game. Both of them have a bubbly yet shy personality, but unlike Dusa you can’t talk to Arachne in the hub area.

Note: This title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required. Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Who is Arachne in Hades 2?

The Silkweaver (Image via SuperGiant)

According to Greek mythos, Arachne was a beautiful maiden who had weaving skills so great that one day, she challenged Athena and claimed that she could weave better than the goddess herself. This offended the deity, and like most tragedies in Greek mythology, Arachne’s hubris became her downfall, as Athena exacted revenge on her by turning her into a spider.

The Arachne we see in Hades 2 is a spider, so it can be speculated that the game’s story takes place after the tragedy. However, the Hades franchise is known for twisting mythological stories into magnanimous versions, so there is a chance that this Arachne had a similar but somewhat different story.

However, from a gameplay perspective, Arachne is a companion whom you can meet in your runs and can bestow you with Boons. But, unlike the other gods, demigods, and their Boons, Arachne is a little different. Instead of new abilities, she offers Melinoe sets of freshly woven dresses. Each of these dresses has special perks as well as defensive capabilities.

How to change dresses in Hades 2

Dresses change Melinoe's appearance (Image via SuperGiant)

To change the dress worn by Melinoe, you will need to encounter Arachne in your runs. Once you enter her room, Arachne will offer a set of dresses to Melinoe. You can choose any one of them.

Each dress changes Melinoe's appearance and rewards her with special abilities as well as armor points that add to the HP bar. But be aware. If you take enough damage and the armor points go to zero, the dress will disappear and you will lose your abilities with it.

Dresses offered by Arachne and their power-up so far:

Azure Dress - +60 Armor and restores 5 Magick every second.

+60 Armor and restores 5 Magick every second. Emerald Dress - +50 Armor and restore 2 Life whenever Melinoe exits a Location

+50 Armor and restore 2 Life whenever Melinoe exits a Location Lavender Dress - +30 Armor and channel Omega move 40% faster

+30 Armor and channel Omega move 40% faster Moonlight Dress - +20 Armor and you receive 5 Gold Crowns whenever you exit a room.

+20 Armor and you receive 5 Gold Crowns whenever you exit a room. Onyx Dress - +60 Armor and immediately receive a Fate Fabric.

+60 Armor and immediately receive a Fate Fabric. Scarlet Dress - +10 Armor and all the Casts deal +100% damage.