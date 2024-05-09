All known Duo Boons in Hades 2

Duo Boons are a source of serious power in Hades 2. While they’re just as rare as they were in the first game, they combine the power of two gods into one useful boon. As this game is in early access, and this style of boon is incredibly hard to come by, we'll update this article once we’ve found more of them. We’ve scoured the internet to see who has uncovered what so far.

These Duo Boons are a great way to add to your power in any run of Hades 2. They do still require you to have met the gods in question in-game before you can start unlocking team-up moves, so it’s unlikely you’ll see these anytime in the early game.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

All Duo Boons we’ve found so far in Hades 2

Here's what you will see if you get a Duo Boon in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

It’s going to take time to start finding Duo Boons in Hades 2—you need to have met a wide assortment of gods, after all. These special powers can be triggered anytime you activate a god boon icon in a run; whether at Charon’s shop or in any of the encounters you go through. It won't be clear by the icon though, you have to trigger it to see.

If you see the phrase “Duo” next to a set of Boons in Hades 2, you’ve just found one. They’re almost always worth picking instead of whatever else is on the list. That won’t always be the case, though, as those boons might not be what your build needs. Hopefully, that’s the case.

There’s only one way to influence when and if these show up, as far as we know right now. The Arcana Card Queen offers the ability “Any Boons you are offered have a 6% chance to be a Duo.” It also costs 0 Grasp, so it’s worth utilizing once you’ve got access to it. Below is every Duo Boon we’ve found in Hades 2 so far. Once we’ve found more, we’ll update accordingly.

All known team-up boons

Apocalyptic Storm (Zeus/??): Your Blitz effects last longer, and activate against all Blitz-afflicted foes at once (Duration +8s).

Your Blitz effects last longer, and activate against all Blitz-afflicted foes at once (Duration +8s). Romantic Spark (Aphrodite/Zeus): If you Sprint into Blitz-afflicted foes, the effect activates immediately and is stronger (+200% bonus damage).

If you Sprint into Blitz-afflicted foes, the effect activates immediately and is stronger (+200% bonus damage). Glorious Disaster (Zeus/Apollo): You channel +30 Magick into your Omega Cast to strike foes with Lightning Bolts (50 damage every 0.13s).

You channel +30 Magick into your Omega Cast to strike foes with Lightning Bolts (50 damage every 0.13s). Golden Rule (Poseidon/??): You deal more damage, the more Gold you have (+5% damage per 100 Gold).

You deal more damage, the more Gold you have (+5% damage per 100 Gold). Sun Worshipper (Apollo/Poseidon): In each Encounter, the first foe you slay returns to fight for you (Servant Damage +200%).

In each Encounter, the first foe you slay returns to fight for you (Servant Damage +200%). Island Getaway (Aphrodite/Poseidon): Take 15% less damage from nearby enemies. All enemies are treated as Nearby.

Take 15% less damage from nearby enemies. All enemies are treated as Nearby. Seismic Hammer (Hephaestus/??): Your Omega Cast will occasionally create a Blast that deals 500 damage in the area. (Recharge time 15s).

Your Omega Cast will occasionally create a Blast that deals 500 damage in the area. (Recharge time 15s). Beach Ball (Poseidon/Apollo): Your Sprint creates a watery sphere behind you. After you stop, it surges ahead and bursts (Blast Damage 140).

Your Sprint creates a watery sphere behind you. After you stop, it surges ahead and bursts (Blast Damage 140). Stellar Slam (Hephaestus/Apollo): Your Blast effects from Phaestus deal damage in a larger area (+50% Blast Size).

Your Blast effects from Phaestus deal damage in a larger area (+50% Blast Size). King’s Ransom (Zeus/Hera): Give up all your Boons of Hera. For each, level up all your Boons of Zeus.

Give up all your Boons of Hera. For each, level up all your Boons of Zeus. Queen’s Ransom (Hera/Zeus): Give up all your Boons of Zeus. For each, level your Boons of Hera.

Give up all your Boons of Zeus. For each, level your Boons of Hera. Spiteful Strength (Hephaestus/Hera): Your Attacks and Specials deal more damage while not empowered by Boons (+200% Boon-less Bonus Damage).

