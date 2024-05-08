What are Chaos Gates in Hades 2 (Early Access)

Early in Hades 2, players will start seeing mysterious Chaos Gates on the ground. In addition to the various gates they can normally go through, they will have the option to dive down, instead of going forward. These are very high-risk, high-reward situations, and it’s not always going to be to the player’s benefit to take the chance.

If you want to gamble, you’ll have to pay a chunk of your life as the cost to use Chaos Gates in Hades 2. It's your call whether you choose to do it or not. There are several things you should consider first.

What does Chaos Gates do in Hades 2?

You win some, lose some, it's all the same to me. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Occasionally, players will see mysterious Chaos Gates on the ground, with flowing dark energy floating from them. These portals will take players to the realm of Chaos itself, where they can take some incredibly risky gambles.

The portals themselves aren’t terribly uncommon, but every run isn’t guaranteed to have one. If you want to activate the portal, you’ll have to pay an amount of your life total in order to pass through. Doing so will give you a meeting with Chaos, who will offer you a series of boons.

These boons all have a negative effect that goes along with them. If you choose to pass through the Chaos Gate and use one of these powers, do note that it could have long-lasting consequences for your run. It may seriously hamper whatever your strategy is. There are several things to keep in mind before going through with it. It may affect how your Ω abilities work, or work quickly to complete encounters.

Should you use Chaos Gates in Hades 2?

If you like to gamble... (Image via Supergiant Games)

Using the Chaos Gates is an incredibly risky gamble - it always is. Sometimes, the benefits will greatly outweigh the negatives, though. If you’re doing great on a run, and you get something like -25% cost, or something to that effect, you will be set for further success.

You also have to consider the other rewards of the room you’re in, though. More often, regular boons from the various gods in Hades 2 are going to be safer picks than Chaos Gates.

You may be farming specific resources as well - think about these things before diving down. If you know you’re close to a boss and are at low Health, or don’t have Death Defiance on Hades 2, you may not want to risk it either.

