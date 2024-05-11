Hades 2: How to get and use Limestone

Limestone is one of the more important Reagents that you will come across during your runs in Hades 2. You will need this resource to make various Incantations in the game. However, getting your hands on a fair amount of it is easier said than done.

Limestone is harvested from cream-colored rocks that you find in your runs. They are pretty difficult to spot, and the resource is not something you can mine with your bare hands; a special tool is required.

Today’s Hades 2 guide goes over how you can farm more Limestone and use it.

How to get Limestone in Hades 2

Limestone Nodes are easy to miss (Image via Supergiant Games)

To get Limestone in Hades 2, you must first make your way to Oceanus, the second biome that you will reach in the game. You get here after beating Headmistress Hecate, who is the first boss in biome 1.

Once in Oceanus, search for cream-colored rocks to harvest the Limestone from. However, before you interact with these nodes, make sure you have a Crescent Pickaxe in your inventory.

Unlike Deathcap and Lotus, you will not be able to pick up Limestone with your bare hands. You can unlock the gathering tool from the Nocturnal Arms in the Crossroads. Once you have it, make your way to the node and interact with it. You will automatically get a Limestone.

To make it easier to find the nodes, you might want to unlock the Reagent Sensing Incantation with 1x Moly. This will highlight all the gathering points on the stage during your run.

Harvest Lime when you get the gathering tool (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Limestone in Hades 2

Once you have gathered enough Limestone, the best way to use them is to make Incantations. Here is a list of all the Incantations that you can make with the Reagent:

Gathering of Ancient Bones

Recipe: Two Limestones

Briny Lifespring

Recipe: Three Limestones and three Lotus

Propensity Toward Gold

Recipe: One Limestone and one Fate Fabric

Unearthed Troves

Recipe: Five Limestones and one Nightshade

Incantations will help you have a much easier time during your runs. If you are struggling to get past the second biome, make sure that you are crafting as many of these tools as possible.

Feel free to check out our early-access preview of Hades 2.