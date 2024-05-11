Hades 2: How to get and plant seeds

As you make your way through the world of Hades 2, you will come across seeds that can be used for farming. Growing them will let you get your hands on plants like Wheat and Nightshade. These plants are very important for crafting Incantations. This means that if you have them, you will not have to buying Incantations from the broker by investing Bones.

If you are looking to make your time in-game easier, you are advised to start a farm in the title. Today’s Hades 2 guide goes over how you can get and plant seeds to get a farm going.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

How to obtain seeds in Hades 2

Interact with Digging Spots to get seeds (Inaage via Supergiant Games)

You can get seeds in Hades 2 by interacting with the Digging Spots that randomly appear on a stage during a run. However, you need a Silver Spade to be able to dig the seed up.

The Silver Spade is not something that you gain access to from the start. Here's what you can do to obtain it and use it to get seeds:

Head to the weapon room and interact with the Nocturnal Arms in the Crossroads. Under the Gathering Tools section, you will find the Silver Spade. You can obtain it by investing 10x Silver.

Once unlocked, switch your current tool with the Silver Spade. This will replace the ability of your current tool with that of the Spade’s, so keep that in mind.

Once you have the Silver Spade equipped, go for another run and look out for Digging Spots, which will look like protruding mud. Interact with it, and you will be able to collect the seeds that it offers.

To make finding the Digging Spots easier, you can unlock the Reagant Sensing incantation at your Cauldron.

How to plant and farm seeds in Hades 2

To plant or farm seeds, you first need to get your hands on the Flourishing Soul Incantation. Now, unlock two soil posts with 1x Moly (look near Odysseus). Here, you will be able to plant the seeds that you have gathered.

Just walk to the soil spot, and interact with it. This will bring up the seed menu. Select the one that you want to grow. It will take a couple of runs before the plants are fully grown for harvesting.

Planted seeds will take some encounters to farm (Image via Supergiant Games)

All seeds in Hades 2

Here is a list of all the plant seeds that you can acquire in the game and the amount of time they need to grow:

Nightshade:

Takes five encounters to grow

Garlic:

Takes eight encounters to grow

Cattail:

Takes nine encounters to grow

Mystery:

Takes 11 encounters to grow

Randomly grows into Moly, Myrtle, Deathcap, Garlic, or Nightshade.

Wheat:

Takes 13 encounters to grow

Getting a good farming going in Hades 2 will help you make Incantations and have an easier time in your runs.

Feel free to also check out our early access preview of Hades 2.